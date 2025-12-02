Cameron Green tops list of 45 players in INR 2 Cr IPL 2026 Auction bracket

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Several high-profile cricketers—including Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Matheesha Pathirana, and Wanindu Hasaranga—have placed themselves in the highest base-price bracket of INR 2 crore for the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. In total, 45 players have opted for the maximum reserve price.

One surprising omission from the longlist is Glenn Maxwell. The Australian allrounder, bought by Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 crore last year, is recovering from a fractured finger sustained midway through IPL 2025. His replacement, fellow Australian Mitchell Owen, has been retained by the franchise.

Big Names Missing: Moeen Ali and Andre Russell Opt Out

England allrounder Moeen Ali, like Faf du Plessis, has chosen to focus on the Pakistan Super League instead of the IPL. Moeen had been a regular part of the league since 2018 and lifted two titles with CSK. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 auction date, time, available purse, slots, live streaming details Another major absentee is Andre Russell, a long-time Kolkata Knight Riders star. Russell, who retired from the IPL after not being retained, has now joined KKR in a new role as “power coach.” Massive Longlist Released; 77 Total Slots Available A total of 1,355 players have registered for the auction, according to the longlist shared with franchises after the November 30 deadline. With each team allowed a maximum squad size of 25, only 77 spots are available across all franchises, including 31 overseas slots.

The list will be shortened once franchises submit their wishlists by December 5, ahead of the auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Cameron Green Expected to Draw Fierce Bidding Wars Australian allrounder Cameron Green is expected to be the most sought-after name after missing the 2025 mega-auction due to injury. Teams with large purses, especially KKR (INR 64.3 crore) and CSK (INR 43.4 crore)—are likely frontrunners. KKR may particularly target Green following the retirement of Andre Russell. Green’s ability to bat anywhere, bowl seam-up, and contribute as a fielder makes him one of the most valuable allrounders on the list.

Franchises Rebuild With Released Players Returning to Auction KKR, who released nine players, including big-ticket pick Venkatesh Iyer (INR 23.5 crore)—have 12 slots to fill, while CSK have nine, including four overseas places. Several recently released players have listed themselves at the top base price, including: Matheesha Pathirana, released by CSK after injury concerns

Liam Livingstone, who had a disappointing season with RCB

Ravi Bishnoi, let go by LSG despite being retained for INR 11 crore last year

Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, vital to PBKS’s run to the 2025 final, is also back in the auction pool but will only be 25% available due to personal commitments. Players Listed at INR 2 Crore Base Price