Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Cameron Green tops list of 45 players in INR 2 Cr IPL 2026 Auction bracket

Cameron Green tops list of 45 players in INR 2 Cr IPL 2026 Auction bracket

One surprising omission from the longlist is Glenn Maxwell. The Australian allrounder, bought by Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 crore last year, is recovering from a fractured finger.

Cameron Green has set the maximum reserve price of INR 2 Crore for the IPL 2026 auction
Cameron Green has set the maximum reserve price of INR 2 Crore for the IPL 2026 auction
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Several high-profile cricketers—including Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Matheesha Pathirana, and Wanindu Hasaranga—have placed themselves in the highest base-price bracket of INR 2 crore for the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. In total, 45 players have opted for the maximum reserve price.
 
One surprising omission from the longlist is Glenn Maxwell. The Australian allrounder, bought by Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 crore last year, is recovering from a fractured finger sustained midway through IPL 2025. His replacement, fellow Australian Mitchell Owen, has been retained by the franchise.
 
Big Names Missing: Moeen Ali and Andre Russell Opt Out
 
England allrounder Moeen Ali, like Faf du Plessis, has chosen to focus on the Pakistan Super League instead of the IPL. Moeen had been a regular part of the league since 2018 and lifted two titles with CSK.
 
Another major absentee is Andre Russell, a long-time Kolkata Knight Riders star. Russell, who retired from the IPL after not being retained, has now joined KKR in a new role as “power coach.” 
 
Massive Longlist Released; 77 Total Slots Available
 
A total of 1,355 players have registered for the auction, according to the longlist shared with franchises after the November 30 deadline. With each team allowed a maximum squad size of 25, only 77 spots are available across all franchises, including 31 overseas slots.
 
The list will be shortened once franchises submit their wishlists by December 5, ahead of the auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
 
Cameron Green Expected to Draw Fierce Bidding Wars
 
Australian allrounder Cameron Green is expected to be the most sought-after name after missing the 2025 mega-auction due to injury. Teams with large purses, especially KKR (INR 64.3 crore) and CSK (INR 43.4 crore)—are likely frontrunners.
 
KKR may particularly target Green following the retirement of Andre Russell. Green’s ability to bat anywhere, bowl seam-up, and contribute as a fielder makes him one of the most valuable allrounders on the list.
 
Franchises Rebuild With Released Players Returning to Auction
 
KKR, who released nine players, including big-ticket pick Venkatesh Iyer (INR 23.5 crore)—have 12 slots to fill, while CSK have nine, including four overseas places.
 
Several recently released players have listed themselves at the top base price, including:
 
  • Matheesha Pathirana, released by CSK after injury concerns
  • Liam Livingstone, who had a disappointing season with RCB
  • Ravi Bishnoi, let go by LSG despite being retained for INR 11 crore last year
  • Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, vital to PBKS’s run to the 2025 final, is also back in the auction pool but will only be 25% available due to personal commitments.
 
Players Listed at INR 2 Crore Base Price
 
Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andre Russell retires from IPL, joins KKR as power coach ahead of IPL 2026

Du Plessis opts out of IPL 2026 for PSL; shares emotional post on Instagram

Rajasthan Royals confirm Sangakkara as new head coach for IPL 2026

IPL 2026 auction date, time, available purse, slots, live streaming details

IPL 2026 retentions Highlights: CSK release Pathirana; KKR release Russell, Venkatesh

Topics :Cricket NewsIndian Premier League

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story