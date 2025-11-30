Andre Russell retires from IPL, joins KKR as power coach ahead of IPL 2026

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell on Sunday confirmed his retirement from the Indian Premier League ahead of the upcoming mini-auction on December 16. The 37-year-old will continue his association with Kolkata Knight Riders, joining their coaching setup as a “Power Coach” for the 2026 season.
Russell has been a key figure for KKR since 2014, helping the franchise secure three IPL titles. The Caribbean star will transition from player to mentor while continuing to compete in T20 leagues worldwide.
Reflecting on 12 IPL Seasons
Taking to X, Russell shared his emotions about leaving the IPL stage:
"Hanging up my IPL boots but not the swagger. What a ride it’s been, 12 seasons of memories and endless love from the @KKRiders family," he wrote.
He added: "I’ll still be smashing sixes and taking wickets in leagues around the globe. The best part? I’m not leaving home. I’ll continue in KKR’s support staff as the POWER COACH for 2026. New chapter. Same energy. Forever a Knight."
Russell joins the ranks of Caribbean T20 legends like Kieron Pollard, who now serves as batting coach for Mumbai Indians despite still representing the franchise in other leagues.
"I felt it was the right time to retire from the IPL," Russell said. "I want to leave a legacy, not fade away. It’s better to step away when fans still feel I have more to offer than to wait until it’s too late."
He also admitted that seeing himself in edited photos wearing other team jerseys made him reflect deeply on his loyalty to KKR: "It felt strange to see myself in any color other than purple and gold, which led to a few sleepless nights."
Embracing the “Power Coach” Role
Russell has had extensive discussions with KKR management, including CEO Venky Mysore and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, about his new role.
"The title ‘Power Coach’ fits me perfectly," Russell explained. "The energy I bring while batting and fielding, and my ability to impact games, can help players in every department."
Andre Russell IPL batting and fielding stats
Mat
No
Runs
HS
Avg
BF
SR
100
50
4s
6s
CT
ST
140
21
2651
88*
28.2
1522
174.18
0
12
186
223
40
0
IPL Career Highlights
Russell made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils in 2012 before joining KKR in 2014. Known for his explosive batting and key wickets, he played 140 IPL matches, scoring 2,651 runs at a strike rate of 174.18, including 12 fifties.
Andre Russell IPL bowling stats
Mat
Balls
Runs
WKTS
BBM
Ave
Econ
SR
4W
5W
140
1806
2863
123
5/15
23.28
9.51
14.68
2
1
With the ball, he took 123 wickets at an economy of 9.51, featuring a memorable five-wicket haul.
Closing the Chapter
Russell’s retirement from IPL playing comes a day after Faf du Plessis, 41, announced he would skip the 2025 season to participate in other leagues. While his playing days in the IPL have ended, Russell will continue to contribute to KKR, bringing his trademark power and energy to the next generation of players.
