Rajasthan Royals confirm Sangakkara as new head coach for IPL 2026

Sangakkara, who has been serving as Director of Cricket since 2021, previously held the position of head coach between 2021 and 2024.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals on Monday confirmed the return of Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara as the franchise’s head coach for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The announcement comes after Rahul Dravid’s exit from the coaching role earlier this year.
 
Sangakkara, who has been serving as Director of Cricket since 2021, previously held the position of head coach between 2021 and 2024. The franchise announced the development through an official statement on X, saying, “Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara will also take charge as Head Coach for IPL 2026.”
 
Royals Cite Stability and Familiarity as Key Reasons
 
RR lead owner Manoj Badale expressed his confidence in Sangakkara’s leadership, noting that his deep understanding of the Royals’ setup and culture made him the ideal choice. 
 
“We are delighted to have Kumar return as head coach,” Badale said. “At this stage of the team’s journey, his familiarity with the squad, thoughtful leadership, and alignment with the Royals’ values offer the perfect combination of stability and continuity.”
 
He added that Sangakkara’s calm approach, clarity in decision-making, and cricketing acumen would be crucial as the team looks to rebuild after a difficult season.
 
Dravid’s Short Return Ends Abruptly
 
Rahul Dravid, who rejoined the franchise ahead of the 2025 season on a multi-year deal, saw his stint end unexpectedly after a structural review conducted in response to the team’s poor on-field results. Rajasthan Royals finished ninth in the 10-team league, managing just four wins from 14 games.
 
Major Squad Shake-Up Ahead of Mini Auction
 
Sangakkara’s reinstatement comes shortly after the franchise completed a high-profile trade involving longtime RR wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who has moved to Chennai Super Kings. In exchange, Rajasthan Royals have secured Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, adding significant all-round strength to their lineup.
 
Ahead of the December 16 mini auction in Abu Dhabi, the Royals have also released seven players: Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Kunal Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Topics :Rajasthan RoyalsIndian Premier League

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

