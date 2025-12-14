India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are locking horns today in a high-voltage Group A clash of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, with both sides entering the contest on the back of record-breaking wins. The match has been reduced to 49 over a side contest due to rain ealier in the morning.
|U19 Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Broadcast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5)
|Sony LIV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports HD
|Tapmad, Myco
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV
|Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye)
|Dialog ViU
|Afghanistan
|Moby (Lemar TV)
|Sony LIV
|Nepal
|Sony Sports Network
|Sony LIV
|UAE
|CricLife
|CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sport 1
|Discovery+, TNT Sports App
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports
|Australia
|Yupp TV
|Yupp TV, Fox
|New Zealand
|Yupp TV
|Yupp TV
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport DSTV
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport DSTV
|Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa
|N/A
|Sony LIV
|Continental Europe
|N/A
|Yupp TV
|MENA Region
|CricLife
|StarzPlay, CricLife Max
When will the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
The India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday, December 14.
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025?
The India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
What time will the toss for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
The toss for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 10 AM IST.
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 be bowled?
The first ball of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be bowled at 10.30 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.