Home / Cricket / News / India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India

U19 Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan broadcast details

U19 Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are locking horns today in a high-voltage Group A clash of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, with both sides entering the contest on the back of record-breaking wins. The match has been reduced to 49 over a side contest due to rain ealier in the morning.

The toss for the match went in Pakistan's way and they opted to bowl first.  India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing 11  India playing 11 vs Pakistan: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Singh, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan  Pakistan playing 11 vs India:  

 
 
But how can fans across the globe watch this match without going to the stadium? Take a look.

U19 Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
Country/Region TV Broadcast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) Sony LIV
Pakistan PTV Sports HD Tapmad, Myco
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye) Dialog ViU
Afghanistan Moby (Lemar TV) Sony LIV
Nepal Sony Sports Network Sony LIV
UAE CricLife CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay
United Kingdom TNT Sport 1 Discovery+, TNT Sports App
United States Willow TV Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports
Australia Yupp TV Yupp TV, Fox
New Zealand Yupp TV Yupp TV
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa N/A Sony LIV
Continental Europe N/A Yupp TV
MENA Region CricLife StarzPlay, CricLife Max

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday, December 14.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025?
 
The India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The toss for the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 10 AM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be bowled at 10.30 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.

