Is Assam's Riyan Parag ready for Rajasthan Royals captaincy in IPL 2026?

Ahead of the players’ auction for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), Rajasthan Royals are without a captain after Sanju Samson’s high-profile move to Chennai Super Kings. Rajasthan are the only team heading into the IPL 2026 auction without a designated captain.

With Ravindra Jadeja joining the Rajasthan Royals along with Sam Curran in a high-profile trade, discussions have gathered pace on who will lead the Jaipur-based franchise next.

Riyan Parag is among the contenders, having led Rajasthan in seven matches during IPL 2025. He is also captaining Assam in the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), India’s premier domestic T20 tournament.

Speaking to Business Standard in Lucknow after Assam’s SMAT match, Parag said he is not thinking much about IPL captaincy at the moment, though he is ready to lead if the franchise wants him to, given that he is already part of the leadership group. “Manoj sir has said the decision will be taken after the auction. If I think about that now, I will ruin my mental space. If the team management feels I am the right fit for captaincy, I am ready to put my hand up. If they feel that, as a player, I can contribute more, I am ready for that also,” Parag said.

How was Parag’s captaincy in IPL 2025? Parag stood in as Rajasthan’s captain for eight matches in IPL 2025 when Samson was injured, with the team winning two of those games. He has also captained Assam across formats in domestic cricket, first being given the role in T20s in 2021. In this year’s SMAT, Assam have won two of their five matches so far and are fifth in Elite Group A. ALSO READ: IND vs SA 3rd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match? “I captained in seven to eight matches in the IPL last season. In the dressing room, when we would analyse decisions, I have done things right 80 to 85 per cent,” he said.

Parag’s captaincy mantra Parag, a senior player in the Assam side, explained his approach to leadership. “You have to micro-manage a lot. A lot of the players are from humble backgrounds, so it takes longer for them to understand things. But if I take care of them and talk to them off the field, then you get to see these results,” he said. “Before every ball, I go to the bowler and ask them about their options. When they give me an option, I give them a counter option — one according to the pitch and the other is their gut feeling. I have to do this almost every second ball,” Parag added.

Parag on not having Sanju Samson in the dressing room Parag’s IPL career took shape at Rajasthan Royals under Samson’s captaincy. With Samson no longer part of the Royals set-up, Parag said he does not want to dwell on his absence. “I don’t want to think about his absence, because then I will feel bad. I was very close to Sanju bhaiya when I came into the team. He never let me feel that I am a 17-18-year-old boy from Assam. He also came from that background, at 16-18, and helped me the way he would have been helped at that time. In the last two years, he would give me the vice-captaincy in Jos bhai’s absence. He would ask me to talk to the bowlers and attend team meetings and take the lead,” Parag said.

Parag on the pressure of captaincy in the IPL Parag said there is a misconception that captaincy is easy. While there is an element of fame, he said it also brings responsibilities that reduce the focus on cricket. “There is an element of fame in captaincy, but it reduces the element of cricket to 20 per cent. You have to attend all the meetings, attend sponsor shoots, and answer the media. I need to develop these things as a person,” he said. He added that mindset matters the most, pointing to how form can change quickly between domestic cricket and the IPL.