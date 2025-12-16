IPL 2026: CSK buy Prashant Veer for Rs 14.2 crore, priciest uncapped player

Chennai Super Kings broke the bank for uncapped Prashant Veer as the five-time champions bought Uttar Pradesh’s left-arm spinner for Rs 14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi.

The 20-year-old left-arm spin-bowling allrounder, was first noticed while playing for Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League. His consistent performances this year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy have further solidified his reputation. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have taken note of his progress and recently gave him a closer look during trials, as they search for a potential long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja.