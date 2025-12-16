Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full squad, players' salary here

IPL 2026: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full squad, players' salary here

The auction saw an intense battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings for Green, with KKR eventually emerging as the highest bidder.

KKR full list of players IPL 2026 Auction
KKR full list of players IPL 2026 Auction
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders made a record-breaking bid of ₹25.20 crore to secure Australian all-rounder Cameron Green during the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. This hefty sum made Green the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, surpassing Mitchell Starc’s ₹24.75 crore bid. The auction saw an intense battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings for Green, with KKR eventually emerging as the highest bidder. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Matheesha Pathirana was also bought by Kolkata-based franchise for a whopping ₹18 crore  Check IPL 2026 auction live updates, sold and unsold players here
 
Despite the hefty price tag, Green’s salary for the season will be ₹18 crore (USD 1.9 million), as the remaining amount will be allocated to the BCCI’s player development program, in line with the auction rules for foreign players.
 
Green, who has previously played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, boasts an IPL career that includes 29 matches, in which he has scored 707 runs and taken 16 wickets. His all-round abilities make him a valuable addition to the KKR squad for the 2026 season. 
 
KKR players bought in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Cameron Green ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹25,20,00,000.00 Capped
2 Matheesha Pathirana ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹18,00,00,000.00 Capped
3 Finn Allen ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
 
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr)
Rinku Singh BAT - 13
Varun Chakravarthy AR - 12
Sunil Narine BOWL - 12
Harshit Rana BOWL - 4
Ramandeep Singh AR - 4
Angkrish Raghuvanshi BAT 0.3 3
Vaibhav Arora BOWL 0.3 1.8
Rovman Powell BAT 1.5 1.5
Ajinkya Rahane BAT 1.5 1.5
Umran Malik BOWL 0.75 0.75
Manish Pandey BAT 0.75 0.75
Anukul Roy AR 0.3 0.4
Luvnith Sisodia BAT 0.3 0.3
Mayank Markande (Traded) BOWL 0.3 0.3
  More to follow
 

Topics :Cricket NewsIndian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

