IPL 2026 latest trade talk: Will Jadeja play for Rajasthan Royals?

Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson, a swap once dismissed as fantasy by insiders, is now at the heart of active negotiations between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson (L-R)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
As the IPL 2026 auction nears, the most stunning trade talk of the upcoming IPL season may actually be taking shape. Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson, a swap once dismissed as fantasy by insiders, is now at the heart of active negotiations between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). While nothing has been finalised, multiple sources familiar with the talks have confirmed that both franchises are “seriously engaged” in discussions. The idea, once considered far-fetched, has now entered what one insider described as “a phase where anything is possible.” The talks, however, are far from done, and the final decision may hinge on one key point of contention between the two sides. 

Royals want more than a straight swap

Both Jadeja and Samson are high-value players, commanding ₹18 crore each in their current contracts. On paper, the deal looks balanced. But sources say Rajasthan Royals are not ready to accept a one-for-one swap. The franchise, according to people in the know, has asked for an additional player to be part of the trade — a condition that could potentially derail the entire deal.

Brevis demand holds up talks

The player in question, reportedly, is South African sensation Dewald Brevis. The 21-year-old joined CSK midway through last season and quickly became one of the most exciting young batters on the T20 circuit. He even drew a record-breaking bid from Pretoria Capitals at the SA20 auction, with Joburg Super Kings (a CSK affiliate) backing out late in the bidding.
 
Rajasthan’s insistence on Brevis has not gone down well with the Chennai camp. A source close to CSK revealed that the franchise is “unwilling to include any additional player,” especially not Brevis, who is seen as a long-term investment. For CSK, trading Jadeja alone is viewed as a major concession.

CSK’s clear stance: Jadeja trade only, nothing more

It is understood that Chennai’s top management, after consulting Jadeja himself, agreed to explore the trade but made it clear that no sweeteners would be added. “They respect Jadeja’s legacy and will not dilute the deal further,” said one person aware of the talks. CSK’s position, therefore, leaves the next move to Rajasthan.

Royals explore parallel options

Meanwhile, Rajasthan are believed to have sounded out other franchises as a backup plan. Sources indicate that the Royals have reached out to Sunrisers Hyderabad and also kept informal communication lines open with Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.
 
However, SRH are said to be uninterested in Samson, given their current depth at the top. With Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan already forming a strong top order, the franchise reportedly sees “no need for another frontline opener.” Additionally, SRH are unwilling to part with Ishan or Heinrich Klaasen, dismissing speculation that either could be offered in exchange.

Ball in Rajasthan’s court

Manoj Badale, the UK-based lead owner of Rajasthan Royals, is personally overseeing the negotiations from Mumbai. Insiders suggest that the Royals’ camp will take a few more days to decide whether to soften their stance. For now, the talks continue quietly behind closed doors — and the prospect of Ravindra Jadeja walking out in pink remains tantalisingly alive but uncertain.

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

