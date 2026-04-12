IPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium key stats

Mumbai Indians have received a timely boost ahead of their high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The five-time champions are set to welcome back a crucial overseas all-rounder at a vital stage of the season.

With the Wankhede Stadium ready for the Sunday (April 12) blockbuster encounter, MI will be eager to recover from back-to-back defeats. The return of New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner is expected to provide a major lift, strengthening both the bowling attack and the lower-order batting options.

Santner had missed Mumbai’s previous match against Rajasthan Royals due to a minor injury concern, but he has now regained full fitness and is available for selection. He is strongly expected to be included in the playing XI against RCB.

Positive updates from training sessions at Wankhede further confirm his readiness, as he bowled long spells and took part actively in fielding drills. His all-round skill set could prove decisive as MI look to bounce back in front of their home crowd. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have started their campaign impressively as defending champions, displaying confidence and composure under Rajat Patidar’s leadership. Their batting remains their biggest strength, with Virat Kohli providing stability in big moments, while explosive players like Phil Salt and Tim David add serious firepower to the lineup. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups However, their bowling unit raises some concerns, especially around the fitness of a few key bowlers, which could become a challenge as the tournament progresses.

Wankhede Stadium: Pitch Report for MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 The Wankhede Stadium is known as one of the most batting-friendly grounds in India, offering ideal conditions for stroke play. The surface provides even bounce and allows the ball to travel smoothly onto the bat, while the shorter square boundaries make it easier for batters to score freely and produce high totals. However, bowlers are not entirely ineffective here. Fast bowlers can make an impact with the new ball by extracting early movement and looking for wickets in the powerplay. Additionally, the presence of sea breeze at the venue can assist swing bowling, adding an extra challenge for batters, especially in the initial overs.

IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Indians have played 86 IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium, winning 58 and losing 28. Their strong home record reflects their comfort in familiar conditions, especially while chasing under lights. IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 17 matches at Wankhede Stadium, winning 5 and losing 12. They have often struggled to control games at this venue against strong batting line-ups. IPL 2026: MI vs RCB head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium MI vs RCB H2H at Wankhede Date Winner Margin Match Result 14/05/08 RCB 5 wickets RCB won 09/05/12 RCB 9 wickets RCB won 27/04/13 MI 58 runs MI won 10/05/14 MI 19 runs MI won 14/05/15 RCB 39 runs RCB won 20/04/16 MI 6 wickets MI won 01/05/17 MI 5 wickets MI won 24/04/18 MI 46 runs MI won 02/05/19 MI 5 wickets MI won 30/04/23 MI 6 wickets MI won 11/04/24 MI 7 wickets MI won 07/04/25 RCB 12 runs RCB wo Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met 12 times at Wankhede Stadium. MI have won 8 matches, while RCB have won 4 encounters.