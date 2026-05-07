IPL 2026 points table: RCB, LSG, PBKS rankings; orange, purple cap holders

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a chance to go top of the Indian Premier League 2026 points table tonight as they look to defend 210 against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are playing a do-or-die clash as they face elimination from the playoff race if they fail to win at home tonight as they come into the tie with 6 straight losses.

At the moment, Sunrisers Hyderabad, with 14 points, still hold the top spot in the points table followed by Punjab Kings on 13 points. There is a three-way tie from third to fifth spot between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Gujarat Titans (GT), who are only separated by net run rate difference.

Despite registering a victory over DC, CSK remain sixth in the standings with 10 points, while Delhi Capitals continue to occupy seventh place with eight points. Kolkata Knight Riders are just behind them in eighth position, having collected seven points from nine matches. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh smashes fastest hundred for LSG against Bengaluru IPL 2026 points table IPL 2026 points table Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 SRH 11 7 4 0 14 0.737 2 PBKS 10 6 3 1 13 0.571 3 RCB 9 6 3 0 12 1.42 4 RR 10 6 4 0 12 0.51 5 GT 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147 6 CSK 10 5 5 0 10 0.151 7 DC 10 4 6 0 8 -0.949 8 KKR 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539 9 MI 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649 10 LSG 9 2 7 0 4 -1.076 Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, stayed ninth on the table even after defeating Lucknow Super Giants, moving to six points for the season. LSG continue to sit at the bottom of the standings with only four points so far.

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s Heinrich Klaasen 11 11 494 54.89 157.32 36 23 Abhishek Sharma 11 11 475 47.5 210.18 43 36 KL Rahul 10 10 445 49.44 180.89 44 24 Ishan Kishan 11 11 409 37.18 186.76 41 22 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 10 10 404 40.4 237.65 35 37 SRH's Heinrich Klaasen (494 runs in 11 innings) replaced his teammate Abhishek Sharma (475 runs) at the top of top run scorers' list. DC opener KL Rahul (445 runs) is at the third spot. IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard