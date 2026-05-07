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IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh smashes fastest hundred for LSG against Bengaluru

Marsh completed his hundred in just 49 balls, smashing 9 boundaries and 9 sixes on the night.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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Mitchell Marsh produced a sensational knock at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday, smashing the fastest century by a Lucknow Super Giants batter in IPL history to put his side in a commanding position against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.  Marsh completed his hundred in just 49 balls, smashing 9 boundaries and 9 sixes on the night. 
The Australian all-rounder dominated the RCB bowling attack from the outset, helping LSG race towards a massive total despite interruptions caused by rain during the contest. Marsh’s explosive innings came at a crucial time for the hosts, who were forced into multiple changes to their playing XI due to injuries to key players including Mohsin Khan and Josh Inglis. 
 
 
Earlier in the evening, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar had won the toss and opted to bowl first. LSG brought in Arshin Kulkarni and Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements, with captain Rishabh Pant confirming the changes ahead of the match.  Marsh’s previous IPL hundred came against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad back in 2025.    (More to follow)

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Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:36 PM IST

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