IPL 2026 Retention: Gujarat Titans' retained, released players; full list

With the IPL 2026 season on the horizon, Gujarat Titans have confirmed their list of retained players ahead of the mini-auction in December. Despite a strong start to the 2025 campaign, Gujarat Titans stumbled in the final phase of the tournament, losing their last three matches, including the Eliminator to Mumbai Indians. As the franchise gears up for the upcoming season, they have retained a mix of experienced players and promising young talents to ensure a well-rounded squad.

Shubman Gill to Lead the Titans Once Again

As expected, Gujarat Titans have retained their captain, Shubman Gill, who has been the backbone of their batting lineup. Gill’s leadership was key to the team’s early success in IPL 2025, and he will continue to spearhead the side in IPL 2026. Alongside him, Sai Sudharsan has been retained for his consistent performances with the bat, providing stability to the top order.