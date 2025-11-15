Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Retention: Gujarat Titans' retained, released players; full list

The franchise, which has consistently been a strong contender since their debut in 2022, has largely kept their core intact, focusing on retaining key players for the upcoming season.

Shashwat Nishant
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
With the IPL 2026 season on the horizon, Gujarat Titans have confirmed their list of retained players ahead of the mini-auction in December. Despite a strong start to the 2025 campaign, Gujarat Titans stumbled in the final phase of the tournament, losing their last three matches, including the Eliminator to Mumbai Indians. As the franchise gears up for the upcoming season, they have retained a mix of experienced players and promising young talents to ensure a well-rounded squad.
 
Shubman Gill to Lead the Titans Once Again
 
As expected, Gujarat Titans have retained their captain, Shubman Gill, who has been the backbone of their batting lineup. Gill’s leadership was key to the team’s early success in IPL 2025, and he will continue to spearhead the side in IPL 2026. Alongside him, Sai Sudharsan has been retained for his consistent performances with the bat, providing stability to the top order.
 
Key Retentions in the Bowling and All-Rounder Departments
 
In the bowling department, Rashid Khan remains a cornerstone of Gujarat’s spin attack. His ability to control the middle overs and provide crucial breakthroughs makes him an indispensable part of the squad. Additionally, the team has kept Kagiso Rabada, the South African pacer, whose pace and accuracy have proven invaluable. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna round off the fast bowling department, with both players having the potential to provide the team with early breakthroughs. 
 
In the all-rounder category, Gujarat have retained Rahul Tewatia for his match-winning skills with both bat and ball. Washington Sundar is another key all-rounder who offers versatility with his left-arm spin and ability to contribute with the bat.
 
Promising Talent and Depth Across the Squad
 
Gujarat Titans have also shown confidence in their young players by retaining emerging talents like Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, and Anuj Rawat. These players bring energy and potential for the future, ensuring the team’s long-term stability. Additionally, veterans like Ishant Sharma and Jayant Yadav add experience and depth to the bowling attack, while Glenn Phillips and Sai Kishore offer options in both the batting and spin departments.
 
A Strong Core for IPL 2026
 
With a well-balanced squad that includes explosive batsmen, seasoned all-rounders, and a strong bowling lineup, Gujarat Titans are shaping up for another competitive IPL season. As they head into the mini-auction, the franchise will look to add a few more players to further strengthen their squad and aim for another title challenge in IPL 2026.  Full list of retentions made by Gujarat Titans  Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips. 
 
 

Topics :Shubman GillCricket NewsGujarat TitansIndian Premier League

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

