IPL 2026 Retention: SRH's full list of retained players and players' salary

Sunrisers Hyderabad will head into the IPL 2026 mini auction with ₹25.5 crore, keeping their core largely intact while making a few strategic releases.

The franchise has retained Heinrich Klaasen, their most expensive and most impactful recent signing, reaffirming his central role in SRH’s batting plans. Among the notable exits are legspinners Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, alongside South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. Indian middle-order batter Abhinav Manohar, who saw limited game time in IPL 2025, has also been released.

Head coach Daniel Vettori said the decisions were made with long-term balance in mind.

“We wanted to keep the nucleus together and we’re happy with how the players performed,” Vettori said. “Having a healthy purse allows us to target quality players. Any time there’s a chance to add someone who hasn’t quite fit elsewhere, we hope to identify them and strengthen our squad.”