IPL 2026 retention: RCB's full list of retained players and players' salary

After a historic IPL 2025 triumph, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have unveiled their list of retained players for IPL 2026, with the focus on strengthening their core while building for the future. The franchise, led by Rajat Patidar, will head into the new season with a mix of experienced campaigners and exciting young talent.

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar Lead the Retained Core

At the heart of RCB’s retention strategy are Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. Kohli, the iconic face of the franchise, remains an integral part of RCB's batting lineup, bringing unmatched experience and leadership qualities. Patidar, who led RCB to their maiden title in 2025, has proven his worth as a dynamic player and will continue to be the anchor of the middle order.

New Faces and Young Talent Included RCB have also kept hold of promising young talents such as Jitesh Sharma and Suyash Sharma. Jitesh's consistent performances with the bat make him a key figure in the team, while Suyash Sharma's bowling showed glimpses of brilliance in IPL 2025, despite being relatively inexperienced. The franchise has also backed up-and-coming players like Abhinandan Singh and Rasikh Salam Dar, who will add depth to the squad. Pace and All-Round Options Strengthened Players retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2026 auction Player Type Base Price (INR Cr) Sold Price (INR Cr) Virat Kohli BAT - 21 Josh Hazlewood BOWL 2 12.5 Phil Salt BAT 2 11.5 Rajat Patidar BAT - 11 Jitesh Sharma BAT 1 11 Bhuvneshwar Kumar BOWL 2 10.75 Rasikh Salam BOWL 0.3 6 Krunal Pandya AR 2 5.75 Yash Dayal BOWL - 5 Tim David AR 2 3 Suyash Sharma BOWL 0.3 2.6 Jacob Bethell AR 1.25 2.6 Devdutt Padikkal BAT 2 2 Nuwan Thushara BOWL 0.75 1.6 Romario Shepherd AR 1.5 1.5 Swapnil Singh AR 0.3 0.5 Abhinandan Singh BOWL 0.3 0.3 RCB's bowling attack has been bolstered by the retention of Josh Hazlewood, one of the premier fast bowlers in world cricket, who has been pivotal in the past seasons with his ability to strike early and control the game. All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who added a new dimension to RCB's lineup, has also been retained, alongside the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who continues to offer leadership in the pace department.

Key Departures and New Faces on the Horizon Notably, RCB have released Liam Livingstone, their big overseas release, and Lungi Ngidi, who was primarily a reserve player. However, there is optimism surrounding the retention of Yash Dayal, despite his legal challenges and absence from the game recently. RCB management is confident that Dayal will return to full fitness ahead of the new season, adding firepower to their bowling attack. Looking Ahead: A Balanced Squad for IPL 2026 List of players retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru With a solid group of retained players, RCB’s strategy for IPL 2026 appears well-rounded. The franchise has retained a balance of explosive batting, strong all-rounders, and experienced bowlers, while also leaving room for fresh additions. As they prepare to defend their maiden IPL title, RCB’s retention decisions set the stage for an exciting season ahead.