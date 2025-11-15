Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Toughest ever decision: CSK CEO explains why Jadeja traded for Samson

CSK MD Kasi Viswanathan reveals why the franchise made the tough call to trade Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings have rarely dipped into the IPL trade market. But on Sunday, the five-time champions executed one of the most dramatic swaps in tournament history — sending Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, their new marquee Indian top-order batter.
 
Speaking after the announcement, CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan described the move as “one of the toughest decisions the franchise has ever taken”, driven by transition, long-term planning and the scarcity of quality Indian batters available at the upcoming mini auction.
 
‘We needed a top-order Indian batsman’
 
Viswanathan began by explaining why CSK — traditionally reluctant to trade — broke from their long-standing philosophy.
 
“The team management felt the need for a top-order Indian batsman. Not many Indian batsmen are going to be available at the auction, so the best way to get one was through the trade window.”
 
He said Samson, with more than 4,500 IPL runs and four seasons of captaincy experience at Rajasthan Royals, offered the profile CSK needed to stabilise their top order for years to come.  Check IPL 2026 retentions live updates here
 
‘Leaving Jaddu was one of the toughest calls’
 
The decision to part ways with Ravindra Jadeja, one of CSK’s greatest players and a central figure in multiple title runs, was not taken lightly.
 
“It was probably one of the toughest decisions CSK had to take… Jaddu has been responsible for the success of CSK over the years.”
 
Viswanathan confirmed that the move was made only after mutual agreement, revealing that Jadeja himself acknowledged his changing role in white-ball cricket.
 
“He felt he was at the fag end of his career in white-ball cricket. So he also felt he could have a break.” 
 
Hard call on Sam Curran as CSK undergo transition
 
Along with Jadeja, CSK also traded England all-rounder Sam Curran, who has been a key performer across his stints in 2020, 2021 and 2025.
 
“Leaving out Sam as well as Jaddu was one of the toughest calls… but it is very important for CSK to build for the next few years.”
 
Viswanathan highlighted that the franchise is entering a transition phase, aiming to reshape the team before the next mega auction cycle.
 
Sanju Samson: CSK’s investment in the future
 
Calling Samson a long-term asset, Viswanathan emphasised the strategic value of bringing in a high-quality Indian batter at his peak.
 
“Sanju has been one of the most experienced IPL batsmen… He is only around 30 years old. We thought he would be a good addition for the future.” 
 
‘Fans will be upset, but the team needed change’
 
Acknowledging the emotional reaction from supporters, Viswanathan said the franchise had already received “a lot of messages from fans” upset by Jadeja’s departure.
 
However, he insisted the decision was made with the long-term stability and competitiveness of the team in mind.
 
“Taking into account the current status of the team composition, the management felt the need for change. I am sure CSK will maintain the same consistency in the coming years.”

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

