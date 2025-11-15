Rs 4 crore pay cut! Why Jadeja chose RR over a bigger CSK pay cheque

Ravindra Jadeja has never been the kind of cricketer defined by numbers on a contract. Yet, his move from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026 has created a stir across the league — not only because he leaves behind a 12-season legacy in yellow, but because he takes a ₹4 crore pay cut to do so.

Jadeja, who earned ₹18 crore per season at CSK after the IPL 2025 auction, will now earn ₹14 crore per year at Rajasthan Royals following a negotiated trade. The IPL confirmed the reduction, stating that the revised fee was part of the trade agreement between both franchises.

His shift back to the franchise that gave him the nickname Rockstar in 2008 marks a full-circle moment — but the pay cut raises an important question: Why would one of the IPL’s greatest all-rounders accept less money now? A career at the crossroads: Why Jadeja agreed to a lower salary There are several cricketing and commercial factors behind Jadeja’s reduced earnings. 1. The twilight phase of a storied T20 career Jadeja has already retired from T20 Internationals after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. With fewer T20 games on his calendar going forward — and his primary commitment now being Test cricket — his overall brand and match workload in the shortest format naturally decline. This tends to soften market value, especially for players over 35.

2. Limited big-impact seasons with the bat in recent years Although Jadeja’s utility remains high, his T20 batting returns have fluctuated. His IPL batting average since 2022 has hovered between 19 and 33, with five fifties across his entire 17-season IPL career. In the modern-day T20 cricket, the high strike rate lower down the order is the parameter to rate a player. Jadeja’s IPL batting trends (recent seasons): 2025 (CSK): 301 runs, Avg 33.44, SR 135.59

301 runs, Avg 33.44, SR 135.59 2024 (CSK): 267 runs, Avg 44.50, SR 142.78

267 runs, Avg 44.50, SR 142.78 2023 (CSK): 190 runs, Avg 23.75, SR 142.86 Check IPL 2026 retentions live updates here His overall IPL career strike rate of 130.24 and batting average of 27.86 place him in the dependable-allrounder category.

3. Bowling workload and wickets trending downward Jadeja’s left-arm spin was once central to CSK’s plans, but his wicket tallies in the last two seasons declined. Recent bowling form: 2024: 8 wickets, Avg 46.13

2025: 10 wickets, Avg 32.40 His best IPL bowling years came earlier — 20 wickets in 2023 and 19 wickets in 2014 — but recent numbers reflect a role more suited to containing than attacking. 4. A role change: From core CSK pillar to strategic RR all-rounder At CSK, Jadeja was a franchise pillar — a player with legacy pricing. At RR, he enters a fresh setup with a role that is impactful but not franchise-defining. The recalculated salary reflects this shift.

5. Personal and professional alignment Reports suggest Jadeja and MS Dhoni mutually agreed the move was in the “best interest of everyone.” Rajasthan provides Jadeja a return to his roots — the very franchise where he first emerged under Shane Warne and earned his persona as the Rockstar. The emotional and leadership value of that environment may have influenced his acceptance of a revised fee. Jadeja at RR: What the Royals gain Though his price tag has dropped, Jadeja’s value remains enormous: A dependable T20 batter With 3260 IPL runs, a strike rate of 130+, and clutch finishes in 2020, 2021 and 2023, Jadeja remains one of the best lower-middle-order stabilisers.

A high-impact bowler on spin-friendly surfaces Across 254 IPL matches, Jadeja has taken 170 wickets at an economy of 7.67 — elite numbers for a spinner operating in pressure overs. Elite fielding With 109 catches, Jadeja is among the league’s top fielders — a department where RR have historically invested heavily. This mix of skills makes him invaluable even at ₹14 crore. An emotional homecoming — and a new chapter Jadeja first wore RR colours in 2008 and 2009, winning the inaugural IPL under Shane Warne’s guidance. Now, 18 years later, he returns as a veteran, a multiple-time champion and one of the IPL’s most complete all-rounders.