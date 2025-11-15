IPL 2026 Retention: Rajasthan Royals' retained, released players; full list

After a disappointing ninth-place finish in IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are looking to bounce back in the upcoming season with some high-profile trades and a revamped squad. The franchise has been active in reshaping its lineup, making significant changes as they gear up for the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Captaincy Change as Sanju Samson is Traded to CSK

In a surprising move, long-time RR captain Sanju Samson has been traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This decision marks the end of an era for the Royals, who now face the critical challenge of choosing a new captain for IPL 2026. Samson’s leadership will be missed, but RR's management is focused on building a team that can deliver consistent results in the coming seasons.

Key Trades: Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran Join RR ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Retention: Delhi Capitals' retained, released players; full list RR made their move by securing two key players from CSK, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Jadeja, a veteran all-rounder, takes a salary cut from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore, signaling his commitment to the Royals. His experience and leadership qualities will add significant depth to RR's squad. Sam Curran, another strong all-round option, brings both firepower with the bat and control with the ball, strengthening RR’s core for IPL 2026. Retentions and Departures: A Mixed Bag for RR

Rajasthan Royals retained and traded in players before IPL 2026 auction Player Type Base Price (INR Cr) Sold Price (INR Cr) Yashasvi Jaiswal AR - 18 Ravindra Jadeja (Traded in) AR 14 Dhruv Jurel BAT - 14 Riyan Parag AR - 14 Jofra Archer BOWL 2 12.5 Shimron Hetmyer BAT - 11 Tushar Deshpande BOWL 1 6.5 Sam Curran (Traded in) AR 2.4 Sandeep Sharma BOWL - 4 Kwena Maphaka BOWL 0.75 1.5 Vaibhav Suryavanshi BAT 0.3 1.1 Shubham Dubey BAT 0.3 0.8 Yudhvir Singh AR 0.3 0.35 Donovan Ferreira (Traded in) AR NA 1 In terms of retentions, RR has held on to some of their key players from the previous season. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a standout season in 2025, remains with the team, alongside the promising Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made a big impact by scoring the fastest IPL century by an Indian. Other retained players include Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, both of whom have hefty price tags of INR 14 crore each, but their performances have justified the investment. Shimron Hetmyer also stays on at his INR 11 crore fee, adding firepower to RR's middle order.