IPL 2026 Retention: Delhi Capitals' retained, released players; full list

After a rollercoaster IPL 2025 campaign, Delhi Capitals (DC) have entered the 2026 season with renewed focus and a revamped squad. The franchise has confirmed their list of retained and released players, making key decisions aimed at strengthening their core and addressing gaps in their lineup. With the retention process now complete, Delhi is looking to bounce back stronger and challenge for the title.
Retaining the Core
One of the most significant aspects of DC's retention strategy has been their decision to keep their key players, ensuring the backbone of the team remains intact. All-rounder Axar Patel, senior batter KL Rahul, and strike-spinner Kuldeep Yadav continue to form the central pillars of the squad. These three have been instrumental in DC’s success over the years and will continue to play vital roles in both the batting and bowling departments.
|Delhi Capitals retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction
|Player
|Type
|Base (INR Cr)
|Sold (INR Cr)
|Axar Patel
|AR
|-
|16.5
|KL Rahul
|BAT
|2
|14
|Kuldeep Yadav
|BOWL
|-
|13.25
|Mitchell Starc
|BOWL
|2
|11.75
|T Natarajan
|BOWL
|2
|10.75
|Tristan Stubbs
|BAT
|-
|10
|Mukesh Kumar
|BOWL
|2
|8
|Harry Brook
|BAT
|2
|6.25
|Abishek Porel
|BAT
|-
|4
|Ashutosh Sharma
|AR
|0.3
|3.8
|Sameer Rizvi
|AR
|0.3
|0.95
|Dushmantha Chameera
|BOWL
|0.75
|0.75
|Vipraj Nigam
|AR
|0.3
|0.5
|Karun Nair
|BAT
|0.3
|0.5
|Madhav Tiwari
|AR
|0.3
|0.4
|Tripurana Vijay
|AR
|0.3
|0.3
|Ajay Mandal
|AR
|0.3
|0.3
Strengthening the Squad
In addition to the core trio, Delhi Capitals have strengthened their squad by adding depth across all departments. The management has brought in a mix of experienced international players and promising young talents to offer balance in the batting, bowling, and all-rounder categories. This balanced approach is aimed at addressing the inconsistencies and weaknesses that were evident in the 2025 season.
A Fresh Outlook for IPL 2026
With an updated and more balanced roster, Delhi Capitals are optimistic about their prospects for IPL 2026. The refreshed squad is designed to build on the strengths of the previous seasons while addressing gaps that have hindered the team’s progress in recent years. The management is confident that this new look DC lineup will give them the competitive edge needed to challenge for the IPL trophy this season.
As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Delhi's revamped squad, as they aim to mount a serious challenge and improve upon their past performances. With a balanced squad and strong leadership, DC will be aiming to leave a mark in IPL 2026.
|DC released players
|Player name
|IPL 2026 team
|IPL 2025 team
|Current Salary
|Previous salary
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|TBD
|DC
|TBD
|Rs 9 crore
|Mohit Sharma
|TBD
|DC
|TBD
|Rs 2.2 crore
|Faf du Plessis
|TBD
|DC
|TBD
|Rs 2 crore
|Manvanth Kumar
|TBD
|DC
|TBD
|Rs 30 lakh
|Darshan Nalkande
|TBD
|DC
|TBD
|Rs 30 lakh
|Sediqullah Atal
|TBD
|DC
|TBD
|NA