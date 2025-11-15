Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Retention: Delhi Capitals' retained, released players; full list



Delhi Capitals list of retained players
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
After a rollercoaster IPL 2025 campaign, Delhi Capitals (DC) have entered the 2026 season with renewed focus and a revamped squad. The franchise has confirmed their list of retained and released players, making key decisions aimed at strengthening their core and addressing gaps in their lineup. With the retention process now complete, Delhi is looking to bounce back stronger and challenge for the title.
 
Retaining the Core
 
One of the most significant aspects of DC's retention strategy has been their decision to keep their key players, ensuring the backbone of the team remains intact. All-rounder Axar Patel, senior batter KL Rahul, and strike-spinner Kuldeep Yadav continue to form the central pillars of the squad. These three have been instrumental in DC’s success over the years and will continue to play vital roles in both the batting and bowling departments. 
Delhi Capitals retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr)
Axar Patel AR - 16.5
KL Rahul BAT 2 14
Kuldeep Yadav BOWL - 13.25
Mitchell Starc BOWL 2 11.75
T Natarajan BOWL 2 10.75
Tristan Stubbs BAT - 10
Mukesh Kumar BOWL 2 8
Harry Brook BAT 2 6.25
Abishek Porel BAT - 4
Ashutosh Sharma AR 0.3 3.8
Sameer Rizvi AR 0.3 0.95
Dushmantha Chameera BOWL 0.75 0.75
Vipraj Nigam AR 0.3 0.5
Karun Nair BAT 0.3 0.5
Madhav Tiwari AR 0.3 0.4
Tripurana Vijay AR 0.3 0.3
Ajay Mandal AR 0.3 0.3
 
Strengthening the Squad
 
In addition to the core trio, Delhi Capitals have strengthened their squad by adding depth across all departments. The management has brought in a mix of experienced international players and promising young talents to offer balance in the batting, bowling, and all-rounder categories. This balanced approach is aimed at addressing the inconsistencies and weaknesses that were evident in the 2025 season. 
 
A Fresh Outlook for IPL 2026
 
With an updated and more balanced roster, Delhi Capitals are optimistic about their prospects for IPL 2026. The refreshed squad is designed to build on the strengths of the previous seasons while addressing gaps that have hindered the team’s progress in recent years. The management is confident that this new look DC lineup will give them the competitive edge needed to challenge for the IPL trophy this season.
 
As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Delhi's revamped squad, as they aim to mount a serious challenge and improve upon their past performances. With a balanced squad and strong leadership, DC will be aiming to leave a mark in IPL 2026. 
DC released players
Player name IPL 2026 team IPL 2025 team Current Salary Previous salary
Jake Fraser-McGurk TBD DC TBD Rs 9 crore
Mohit Sharma TBD DC TBD Rs 2.2 crore
Faf du Plessis TBD DC TBD Rs 2 crore
Manvanth Kumar TBD DC TBD Rs 30 lakh
Darshan Nalkande TBD DC TBD Rs 30 lakh
Sediqullah Atal TBD DC TBD NA
   

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

