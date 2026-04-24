IPL 2026: RR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Rajasthan Royals will aim to extend their strong form when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 36 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 25.

RR have been one of the most consistent sides this season, delivering solid performances in both batting and bowling departments. Their batting has been boosted by the outstanding form of young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while their bowling attack, led by Jofra Archer, has stepped up in key moments. They come into this match after a convincing 40-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, which has further strengthened their confidence.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have also enjoyed a positive season overall, though a few inconsistent performances have affected their momentum. With four wins in seven matches, they continue to rely on their aggressive batting style, which has helped them secure dominant wins against strong opponents. Having already beaten Rajasthan earlier in the season, SRH will take confidence from that result as they prepare for another tough challenge in Jaipur. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC vs PBKS playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming With both teams performing well and aiming to climb higher in the standings, this clash promises to be a closely fought and entertaining encounter.

IPL 2026: RR vs SRH playing 11 Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma Impact Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga Impact Player: Salil Arora RR vs SRH head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 22 RR won: 9 SRH won: 13 No result: 0

Squads of both teams RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ravi Bishnoi, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Brijesh Sharma SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Smaran Ravichandran, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Amit Kumar, Salil Arora, Krains Fuletra

IPL 2026 match on April 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, live toss, RR vs SRH telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on April 25 (Saturday) in IPL 2026? Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in Match 36 of IPL 2026 on Saturday, April 25. Where will the RR vs SRH match be played? The IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. What time will the RR vs SRH toss happen? The toss for the RR vs SRH match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST on April 25.