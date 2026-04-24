IPL 2026: DC vs PBKS playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Delhi Capitals are set to take on the in-form Punjab Kings in Match 35 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 25.

Delhi Capitals head into this clash after suffering a 47-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where their bowling unit struggled to make an impact, particularly against Abhishek Sharma, who dominated proceedings. With three wins and three losses from six matches, Delhi will be keen to bounce back and regain momentum as they aim to strengthen their playoff chances.

While the Capitals have shown balance in their victories, inconsistencies with the bat have hurt them at times, especially due to the lack of aggressive options in their lineup. Their bowling attack remains one of the stronger ones in the competition, but they are still awaiting the return of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have been the standout team of the season so far, remaining unbeaten and sitting comfortably at the top of the table. They head into this match after a six-day break, following a convincing 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur.

ALSO READ: IPL travel economy amid West Asia crisis: Under pressure or holding steady? Their opening duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya has provided strong starts, while Shreyas Iyer has been in excellent form, registering three consecutive half-centuries before the LSG clash. The bowling unit has also looked sharp, contributing to their all-round dominance. However, all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who has impressed this season, has returned to Australia for scans on a back injury, leaving his availability for this match uncertain.

IPL 2026: DC vs PBKS playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Mitchell Owen, Shreyas Iyer (Capt), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Nehal Wadhera

DC vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 35

DC won: 17

PBKS won: 17

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

DC squad for IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey

IPL 2026 match on April 25: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, live toss, DC vs PBKS telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 25 (Friday) in IPL 2026?

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off in Match 35 of IPL 2026 on Friday, April 25.

Where will the DC vs PBKS match be played?

The IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

What time will the DC vs PBKS toss happen?

The toss for the DC vs PBKS match is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST on April 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs PBKS live?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch DC vs PBKS live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.