IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 14 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today, with hopes of extending their winning streak in the tournament. On the other hand, GT will look to get back to winning ways after losing back-to-back matches.

Delhi Capitals enter the contest brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Their combination looks well-settled, with Pathum Nissanka providing stability at the top, while Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs have powered the middle order with impressive form. With the ball, Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar have struck regularly, and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel has kept opposition batters in check. DC are unlikely to tinker with a winning playing 11.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win but haven’t looked out of place. They pushed both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals close, only to fall short at the finish. The possible return of skipper Shubman Gill could be a major boost as GT aim to turn their fortunes around in Delhi.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: GT skipper Shubman Gill set to return in action against DC But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Axar Patel’s captaincy record in IPL (DC)

Matches: 16

Wins: 9

Losses: 6

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 56.25%

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

Matches: 28

Wins: 14

Losses: 14

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 50%

IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs GT

Delhi Capitals head into the clash with strong momentum, driven by an in-form Sameer Rizvi, who has taken charge of the batting with consistent, impactful knocks. However, the spotlight remains on KL Rahul and the top order, which is yet to fully click despite promising starts.

Nitish Rana faces pressure at No. 3, while Pathum Nissanka’s return to form adds stability. With the ball, Axar Patel continues to lead effectively, supported by Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Lungi Ngidi. Their balanced attack has been key, making DC a dangerous side if their batting unit fires collectively.

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact players: Sameer Rizvi

DC squad for IPL 2026:

KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs DC

Gujarat Titans are under pressure after back-to-back defeats, with concerns across both batting and bowling departments. The top order, led by Shubman Gill, has shown promise, but the middle order—featuring Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Tewatia—has failed to deliver under pressure.

Gill is expected to return after a minor injury, boosting confidence. Bowling remains inconsistent, with Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna leaking runs. Rashid Khan has been the standout performer, while young pacer Ashok Sharma has impressed. Titans need a collective effort to overcome their early-season struggles and regain momentum.

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna

GT squad for IPL 2026:

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

IPL 2026: DC vs GT key player battles

DC batters vs GT bowlers

Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs SR KL Rahul Prasidh Krishna 7 72 3 138 KL Rahul Mohammed Siraj 9 135 1 171 KL Rahul Kagiso Rabada 12 93 3 137 KL Rahul Rashid Khan 10 83 3 104 KL Rahul Jason Holder 3 9 2 113 KL Rahul Washington Sundar 5 43 1 139 Nitish Rana Ishant Sharma 5 26 1 124 Nitish Rana Mohammed Siraj 8 35 2 140 Nitish Rana Kagiso Rabada 6 22 0 88 Nitish Rana Rashid Khan 9 95 2 123 Nitish Rana Washington Sundar 6 36 2 138 David Miller Prasidh Krishna 5 59 0 184 David Miller Mohammed Siraj 6 21 2 100 David Miller Kagiso Rabada 15 62 2 119 David Miller Rashid Khan 15 86 4 119 David Miller Jason Holder 8 52 2 158 David Miller Washington Sundar 7 35 1 125 Tristan Stubbs Rashid Khan 6 52 1 168 Axar Patel Prasidh Krishna 3 8 2 80 Axar Patel Mohammed Siraj 5 21 0 131 Axar Patel Kagiso Rabada 5 27 0 193 Axar Patel Rashid Khan 11 87 2 134 Axar Patel Jason Holder 6 41 1 132 Ashutosh Sharma Sai Kishore 2 4 2 44

GT batters vs DC bowlers