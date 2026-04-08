IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 14 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today, with hopes of extending their winning streak in the tournament. On the other hand, GT will look to get back to winning ways after losing back-to-back matches.
Delhi Capitals enter the contest brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Their combination looks well-settled, with Pathum Nissanka providing stability at the top, while Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs have powered the middle order with impressive form. With the ball, Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar have struck regularly, and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel has kept opposition batters in check. DC are unlikely to tinker with a winning playing 11.
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win but haven’t looked out of place. They pushed both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals close, only to fall short at the finish. The possible return of skipper Shubman Gill could be a major boost as GT aim to turn their fortunes around in Delhi.
But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.
Axar Patel’s captaincy record in IPL (DC)
- Matches: 16
- Wins: 9
- Losses: 6
- N/R: 1
- Win percentage: 56.25%
Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)
- Matches: 28
- Wins: 14
- Losses: 14
- N/R: 0
- Win percentage: 50%
IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs GT
Delhi Capitals head into the clash with strong momentum, driven by an in-form Sameer Rizvi, who has taken charge of the batting with consistent, impactful knocks. However, the spotlight remains on KL Rahul and the top order, which is yet to fully click despite promising starts.
Nitish Rana faces pressure at No. 3, while Pathum Nissanka’s return to form adds stability. With the ball, Axar Patel continues to lead effectively, supported by Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Lungi Ngidi. Their balanced attack has been key, making DC a dangerous side if their batting unit fires collectively.
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Impact players: Sameer Rizvi
DC squad for IPL 2026:
KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs DC
Gujarat Titans are under pressure after back-to-back defeats, with concerns across both batting and bowling departments. The top order, led by Shubman Gill, has shown promise, but the middle order—featuring Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Tewatia—has failed to deliver under pressure.
Gill is expected to return after a minor injury, boosting confidence. Bowling remains inconsistent, with Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna leaking runs. Rashid Khan has been the standout performer, while young pacer Ashok Sharma has impressed. Titans need a collective effort to overcome their early-season struggles and regain momentum.
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
Impact players: Prasidh Krishna
GT squad for IPL 2026:
Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton
IPL 2026: DC vs GT key player battles
DC batters vs GT bowlers
| Batter
| Bowler
| Inns
| Runs
| Outs
| SR
| KL Rahul
| Prasidh Krishna
| 7
| 72
| 3
| 138
| KL Rahul
| Mohammed Siraj
| 9
| 135
| 1
| 171
| KL Rahul
| Kagiso Rabada
| 12
| 93
| 3
| 137
| KL Rahul
| Rashid Khan
| 10
| 83
| 3
| 104
| KL Rahul
| Jason Holder
| 3
| 9
| 2
| 113
| KL Rahul
| Washington Sundar
| 5
| 43
| 1
| 139
| Nitish Rana
| Ishant Sharma
| 5
| 26
| 1
| 124
| Nitish Rana
| Mohammed Siraj
| 8
| 35
| 2
| 140
| Nitish Rana
| Kagiso Rabada
| 6
| 22
| 0
| 88
| Nitish Rana
| Rashid Khan
| 9
| 95
| 2
| 123
| Nitish Rana
| Washington Sundar
| 6
| 36
| 2
| 138
| David Miller
| Prasidh Krishna
| 5
| 59
| 0
| 184
| David Miller
| Mohammed Siraj
| 6
| 21
| 2
| 100
| David Miller
| Kagiso Rabada
| 15
| 62
| 2
| 119
| David Miller
| Rashid Khan
| 15
| 86
| 4
| 119
| David Miller
| Jason Holder
| 8
| 52
| 2
| 158
| David Miller
| Washington Sundar
| 7
| 35
| 1
| 125
| Tristan Stubbs
| Rashid Khan
| 6
| 52
| 1
| 168
| Axar Patel
| Prasidh Krishna
| 3
| 8
| 2
| 80
| Axar Patel
| Mohammed Siraj
| 5
| 21
| 0
| 131
| Axar Patel
| Kagiso Rabada
| 5
| 27
| 0
| 193
| Axar Patel
| Rashid Khan
| 11
| 87
| 2
| 134
| Axar Patel
| Jason Holder
| 6
| 41
| 1
| 132
| Ashutosh Sharma
| Sai Kishore
| 2
| 4
| 2
| 44
GT batters vs DC bowlers
| Batter
| Bowler
| Inns
| Runs
| Outs
| SR
| Shubman Gill
| T Natarajan
| 6
| 59
| 0
| 155
| Shubman Gill
| Lungi Ngidi
| 4
| 7
| 2
| 88
| Shubman Gill
| Kuldeep Yadav
| 2
| 42
| 0
| 175
| Shubman Gill
| Axar Patel
| 6
| 87
| 0
| 147
| Sai Sudharsan
| Mukesh Kumar
| 5
| 50
| 0
| 147
| Sai Sudharsan
| T Natarajan
| 3
| 47
| 1
| 235
| Sai Sudharsan
| Kuldeep Yadav
| 4
| 36
| 1
| 116
| Sai Sudharsan
| Axar Patel
| 3
| 51
| 0
| 204
| Jos Buttler
| T Natarajan
| 5
| 40
| 0
| 148
| Jos Buttler
| Lungi Ngidi
| 10
| 66
| 3
| 161
| Jos Buttler
| Kuldeep Yadav
| 10
| 99
| 3
| 132
| Jos Buttler
| Axar Patel
| 17
| 125
| 3
| 132
| Glenn Phillips
| Kuldeep Yadav
| 5
| 47
| 4
| 131
| Glenn Phillips
| Kyle Jamieson
| 4
| 8
| 2
| 50
| Glenn Phillips
| Axar Patel
| 5
| 35
| 4
| 146
| Washington Sundar
| T Natarajan
| 2
| 2
| 2
| 50
| Rahul Tewatia
| T Natarajan
| 5
| 41
| 0
| 178
| Rahul Tewatia
| Axar Patel
| 4
| 13
| 2
| 81
| Jason Holder
| Axar Patel
| 6
| 14
| 3
| 82
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