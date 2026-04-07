IPL 2026: DC vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The caravan of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will return to Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium for match 14 of the season between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday, April 8.

The hosts DC will be walking into the match high on confidence after back-to-back wins over LSG and MI. On the other hand, GT have been struggling to get their foot off the ground after losing to PBKS and RR.

In terms of team combination, DC has a settled side with Nissanka shining as opener while Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs have been in great touch in the middle order. In bowling, Ngidi and Mukesh have been getting regular wickets, while Kuldeep and Axar are restricting runs. All in all, it is highly unlikely that DC will make any changes in their playing 11.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: GT skipper Shubman Gill set to return in action against DC On the other hand, GT, despite being winless so far, have not looked like a down-to-earth side. They have taken the game close on both occasions, only failing to cross the line at the last moment. They missed skipper Gill in their last game but with him set to return in the side, GT will fancy their chances of securing their first win of the season vs DC.

IPL 2026: DC vs GT playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact players: Sameer Rizvi

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna

DC vs GT head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 7

DC won: 3

GT won: 4

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

DC squad for IPL 2026: KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

IPL 2026 match on April 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans live toss, DC vs GT telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 8 (Wednesday) in IPL 2026?

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will clash in match 14 of IPL 2026 on April 8 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the DC vs GT IPL 2026 match?

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

When will the live toss for the DC vs GT take place?

The live toss for the DC vs GT cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 8.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s DC vs GT IPL 2026 match in India?