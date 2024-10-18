Stoinis to Mayank: LSG's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

The mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is scheduled to take place in the last week of November, and the deadline for releasing the retained players list by the franchsie is set for October 31. Teams are allowed to retain a maximum of six players if they include an uncapped player in the list, but if they wish to retain only capped players, the number of retentions will decrease to five. While all ten teams can be expected to surprise fans with some unexpected decisions, one that has the potential to make drastic moves is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
The heated exchange between owner Sanjeev Goenka and skipper KL Rahul during IPL 2024 has sparked rumours that the Indian batter may part ways with the franchise ahead of IPL 2025. Whether Rahul will continue as LSG’s skipper will be revealed on the evening of October 31.
Ahead of the retention day deadline on October 31, Business Standard examines the potential retained players for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and analyses why they are likely to be included in the team's retention list.
Nicholas Pooran
According to reports, LSG is keen on retaining the in-form West Indian batter ahead of the mega auction. The southpaw has been in the form of his life and his explosive batting style can help the team on the new batting-friendly pitches used during the IPL season. Pooran will recieve Rs 18 crore if he is given the first position in retention list.
|Nicholas Pooran batting stats at Lucknow Super Giants
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Career
|76
|18
|1769
|77
|32.16
|1090
|162.29
|0
|9
|113
|127
|32
|4
|2024
|14
|6
|499
|75
|62.38
|280
|178.21
|0
|3
|35
|36
|7
|0
|2023
|15
|3
|358
|62
|29.83
|207
|172.95
|0
|2
|26
|26
|6
|3
|2022
|14
|5
|306
|64*
|38.25
|212
|144.34
|0
|2
|16
|21
|8
|1
Marcus Stoinis
LSG may also retain the Australian all-rounder, as Stoinis can be utilised as both a genuine bowler and a batter, providing more stability to the team. Stonis will recieve Rs 14 crore if he is second on LSG's retention list.
Mayank Yadav
The young Indian pacer, Mayank Yadav, is one of the hottest talents out there. While LSG might have considered retaining him as an uncapped player, his international debut against Bangladesh earlier this month closed that option for them. Regardless of the change in plans, LSG is more than likely to hold on to Yadav for another season. Yadav can be given third spot on the LSG retention list which will earn him Rs 11 crore for the next season.
Ravi Bishnoi
The Indian spinner was one of the three players the franchise signed as a draft pick after joining the league in 2022. In the three seasons he has been with the team, Bishnoi has proven himself as a match-winner, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if LSG decides to retain him ahead of the mega auction later this year. Bishnoi will recive Rs 18 crores if retained on the fifth spot in the retention list.
Quinton de Kock
Another overseas player who has been key for LSG over the last couple of seasons is South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock. Quinton can hold the team’s opening and wicket-keeper positions, making him a top priority on the retention list. De Kock will recive Rs 14 crore if retained on fifth spot as per new retention rule for IPL 2025.
Ayush Badoni (Uncapped)
The young Indian batter Ayush Badoni was one of LSG’s standout players during the IPL 2024 season. His ability to adapt his batting style to the situation makes him a must-have player, and with Mayank Yadav now being a capped player, Badoni's chances of being retained as an uncapped player by LSG are high. Badoni will be given a fix amount of Rs 4 crore which is set for uncapped player retention by BCCI.