LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

In today's match of Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. While there is still no news on Mayank Yadav's availability, the pace sensations has started training. However, Lucknow might hurry him into the Playing 11 despite knowing the fact that they didn't lose a game whenever Mayank Yadav played a full game.

Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings previous match due to niggle and it is still not known whether he regained his full fitness. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell could be dropped from CSK Playing 11 due to his lack of hitting abilities in the previous two matches. Moeen Ali could return to CSK Playing 11 if the Kiwi all-rounder is rested for today's game.

IPL 2024: LSG vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur/Mayank Yadav.

[Impact sub: Arshad Khan/M Siddharth]

CSK Playing 11 probables: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali/Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

[Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana].

LSG vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

