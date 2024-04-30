LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank Yadav's return in Lucknow's Playing 11
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, LSG vs MI Playing 11: Mayank Yadav is expected to return to Lucknow Playing 11 after passing the fitness test on the eve of the match.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Mumbai Indians need to bring their campaign back on track in order to keep their Playoff hopes alive.
Coming to team dynamics, Mayank Yadav is expected to return to Lucknow Playing 11 after passing the fitness test on the eve of the match.
Check IPL 2024 points table here
Check IPL 2024 points table here
IPL 2024: LSG vs MI Playing 11 prediction
LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
[Impact sub: Amit Mishra/Mayank Yadav]
MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood/Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
[Impact sub: Suryakumar Yadav]
LSG vs MI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of LSG vs MI match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs MI live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI Live streaming
LSG vs MI live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
5:55 PM
Mumbai's struggling bowling line-up
MI bowlers struggled to find answers against young Jake Fraser-McGurk, who wreaked havoc in the Powerplay.
Even the world class Jasprit Bumrah conceded a 19-run over before returning to his frugal self while the likes of Luke Wood and skipper Hardik Pandya were pummelled into submission. They would look to do better.
5:39 PM
Lucknow's chances hinge on big-hitters
LSG were handed a seven-wicket loss by Rajasthan Royals, who chased the 197-run target with six balls to spare. The onus will also be on the team's big hitting troika of Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran to hit those towering maximums and get match-winning totals as the race for the playoff heats.
They will fancy their chances against a struggling Mumbai bowling unit which was carted all over the park by the Delhi Capitals batters the other day.
5:32 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Lucknow vs Mumbai
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match at the Ekana Stadium.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:23 PM IST