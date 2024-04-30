LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: All eyes on Mayank Yadav's return in Lucknow's Playing 11

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Mumbai Indians need to bring their campaign back on track in order to keep their Playoff hopes alive.





Check IPL 2024 points table here Coming to team dynamics, Mayank Yadav is expected to return to Lucknow Playing 11 after passing the fitness test on the eve of the match.

IPL 2024: LSG vs MI Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

[Impact sub: Amit Mishra/Mayank Yadav]

MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood/Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

LSG vs MI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of LSG vs MI match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs MI live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, LSG vs MI Live streaming

LSG vs MI live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

