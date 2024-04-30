IPL 2024: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast





Check CSK vs PBKS full scorecard here In Match 49 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 1 (Wednesday). Previously, when the two teams met each other in the IPL 2024, Mumbai registered a big win against Delhi at Wankhede Stadium. Punjab, whose campaign in shambles after losing matches in last over, took confidence from the fact that they have won second-most three games at Chepauk Stadium. Only Mumbai Indians (5) have registered more victories at Chennai's den.

Punjab are also coming into the match after chasing down the record total in T20 Cricket history. Chennai also won their previous match at home.

CSK vs PBKS Head to head in IPL history

In the head-to-head battle, Chennai have a slight advantage with 16 wins in 29 games.

Total matches played: 29

Chennai Super Kings won: 16

Punjab Kings won: 13

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Total matches played: 7

Chennai Super Kings won: 4

Punjab Kings won: 3

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head in Chandigarh

Matches played: 6

Chennai Super Kings won: 3

Punjab Kings won: 3

Abandoned: 0

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head venue-wise

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head at different venues in India Venues Matches played CSK won PBKS won Barabati Stadium 1 - 1 Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 2 1 1 Kingsmead 1 1 - MA Chidambaram Stadium 7 4 3 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 6 3 3 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 1 1 - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1 SuperSport Park 1 1 - Wankhede Stadium 4 2 2

In Countries Matches played CSK won PBKS won India 23 12 11 South Africa 2 2 - United Arab Emirates 4 2 2

MA Chidambaram Stadium key stats

MA Chidamabaram Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 81 Matches won batting first 48 Matches won batting second 33 Average first innings total 164.69 Runs per over 8.04 Runs per wicket 26.28 Highest total recorded 246/5 by CSK vs RR in 2010 Lowest total recorded 70/10 by RCB vs CSK in 2019

IPL Record at MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 5 Matches won batting second 5 Average first innings score 170 Average first innings winning score 184.8 Average powerplay score 52.4 Average death-over score 48

IPL 2024 key stats at Chepauk Stadium

Matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 3

Average first innings total: 188

Average second innings total: 161

Chennai pitch report for CSK vs PBKS match

The Chennai wicket is expected to assist bowlers in the second half with batters finding the mojo in the first innings. In the previous match, Chennai defended 210-run total despite the dew.

Chennai weather forecast during CSK vs PBKS IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Chennai on April 26. The temperature is likely to be around 36 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is also likely to be around 83 per cent, which means dew might play a big role in the second innings.