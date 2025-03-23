IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan scores 1st IPL hundred on SRH debut against RR

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) could mark a turning point in Ishan Kishan's career, as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener delivered a stunning performance with a hundred against Rajasthan Royals. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Ishan smashed a blistering 45-ball hundred, helping his side post a formidable total that left RR struggling to keep up.

His hundred consisted of 10 fours and 6 sixes that left the RR bowlers gasping for air in the middle. His maiden IPL hundred on the day as he begins the season in a perfect manner.

RR captain Riyan Parag chose to bowl first, a decision that backfired as SRH's opening duo, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, started strong, racking up 45 runs in just 19 balls. Despite Abhishek’s departure for 24, Ishan and Head continued the onslaught, propelling SRH to the fifth-highest power-play total in IPL history.

With Head gone, Ishan took control, producing a rapid half-century. He celebrated the milestone with back-to-back sixes, followed by a flying kiss to the crowd. SRH owner Kavya Maran was seen cheering as Ishan’s destructive innings took center stage. The debutant then went on to hit his maiden hundred for SRH as well in spectacular fashion.

Ishan Kishan’s IPL 2025 campaign could be crucial in resurrecting his career. After being dropped from the Indian team at the start of 2024 and losing his BCCI central contract, Kishan fell behind players like Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in the national selection race. However, this IPL season presents him with a chance to prove his worth and reclaim his spot in the Indian squad.