IPL sum insured drops significantly due to steep rise in premiums

The cumulative insurance cover by broadcasters, over-the-top (OTT) platform, and franchises for the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a significant drop this year compared to last year amid the merger of broadcasting entities and a steep rise in premiums for franchises.

The total insurance cover against IPL was Rs 10,000 crore in 2024. Broadcasters, organisers, franchises and sponsors had taken insurance for Rs 6,000 crore. Out of this total insurance, the broadcasters took insurance for Rs 3,500 crore for their TV revenue and the remaining by others.

The IPL started on March 22 and will end on May 25.