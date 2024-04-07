MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL2024: Toss at 3 PM IST in Mumbai today
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, MI vs DC Playing 11: Delhi might bring Fraser McGurk, who has the fastest List A hundred, in place of Mitchell Marsh in their Playing 11.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eyeing their first win of the season when Hardik Pandya's men will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals did win a game this season but Rishabh Pant's have lost three of their four matches played so far.
The home team will get a major boost with the return of World Number 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has been cleared to play by NCA and joined the Mumbai squad.
Delhi, on the other hand, might bring Fraser McGurk, who has the fastest List A hundred, in place of Mitchell Marsh in their Playing 11.
Check IPL 2024 points table and team rankings here
Check IPL 2024 points table and team rankings here
IPL 2024: MI vs DC Playing 11 prediction
MI Playing 11 probables: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Ishan Kishan (wk), Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Suryakumar.
Substitute: Naman Dhir.
DC Playing 11 probables: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Jake Fraser McGurk.
Substitute: Abhishek Porel
MI vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya and Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of MI vs DC match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs DC live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live streaming
MI vs DC live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the MI vs DC IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
1:55 PM
Ganguly asks fans not to boo for Hardik Pandya
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday reprehended the fans booing Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, saying it is not the fault of the player if he has replaced much-loved Rohit Sharma, who shepherded the team in previous seasons.
Pandya has been at the receiving end of the fans' anger ever since Mumbai Indians announced that he will captain the five-time champions.
The India all-rounder was booed in the first game that he played as MI skipper upon his return at the home ground of his previous franchise Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
The trend continued when Pandya went to Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad and much to the surprise of many, the 29-year-old was booed when Mumbai Indians played their first home match of the season against Rajasthan Royals.
"I don't think they should boo Hardik Pandya. It's not correct," Ganguly told the media here during Delhi Capitals' training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
"It's not correct. The franchisee has appointed him as captain. That's what happens in sport. Whether you captain India or you captain a state or whether you captain your franchise, you are appointed as captain.
"He's (been) appointed captain. Obviously, with Rohit Sharma he's a different class. His performance for this franchise, his performance for India has been at a different level as captain and as a player," the Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals said.
"But then it's not Hardik's fault that he's been appointed as captain. All of us need to understand that," he added.
1:42 PM
IPL 2024 stats: Top 10 run-getters
Virat Kohli has the orange cap with 316 runs in five matches. Rajasthan Royals' Parag is at the second spot with 185 runs in four matches.
|Top 10 run getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|5
|5
|316
|105.33
|146.3
|29
|12
|2
|Riyan Parag
|4
|4
|185
|92.5
|158.12
|14
|12
|3
|Sanju Samson
|4
|4
|178
|59.33
|150.85
|17
|8
|4
|Heinrich Klaasen
|4
|4
|177
|88.5
|203.45
|6
|17
|5
|Shubman Gill
|4
|4
|164
|54.67
|159.22
|11
|7
|6
|Abhishek Sharma
|4
|4
|161
|40.25
|217.57
|12
|15
|7
|Sai Sudharsan
|4
|4
|160
|40
|128
|16
|2
|8
|Rishabh Pant
|4
|4
|152
|38
|158.33
|12
|9
|9
|David Warner
|4
|4
|148
|37
|143.69
|15
|9
|10
|Shivam Dube
|4
|4
|148
|49.33
|160.87
|9
|10
1:31 PM
How Surya to boost Mumbai's batting prowess; Hardik's quest for respect from fans
Having spent the last three months nursing an ankle injury and recovering from a surgery for sports hernia, the world's premier T20 batter Suryakumar hit the ground running with his first training session here at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.
Along with strength and mobility exercises, Suryakumar batted without any visible discomfort to get back in the groove and gear up to come to the rescue of his struggling teammates, who have collectively failed in all departments.
At the top, both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have looked promising but neither has notched up a big score yet. The same can be said about the other Indian batters such as Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir, who, irrespective of how appealing they have looked in the middle, are yet to deliver a match-winning performance.
Even the embattled captain Hardik Pandya has not been able to inspire his side. However, for someone who has been subjected to brutal reaction from fans inside the stadiums so far, there could be some respite as the contest on Sunday afternoon will be attended by more than 20,000 children.
1:27 PM
All eyes of Suryakumar Yadav's return
A fit-again Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to immediately deliver the goods when faltering Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals lock horns in a bid to arrest their slide in their Indian Premier League clash here on Sunday.
With three losses in a row, MI are languishing at the bottom whereas Delhi Capitals have spiralled down to the ninth spot in the 10-team points table following a 106-run hammering in their last match.
If MI have once again made a characteristic start of falling into a hole with a string of defeats, the misfiring Delhi Capitals have had a similar fate suffering three losses from four outings and are under pressure to bounce back.
Suryakumar's potential return to action will keep him at the cynosure since the T20 World Cup follows this iteration of IPL immediately and his form and fitness will be crucial for the Indian campaign.
1:19 PM
IPL 2024 today's first match: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai vs Delhi match at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai are at the bottom of the points table after three consecutive defeats, Delhi are not far at the 9th spot with one win in four games.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 1:16 PM IST