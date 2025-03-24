IPL 2025: Here's why KL Rahul not playing DC vs LSG match in Vizag?

Check IPL 2025 Match 4: DC vs LSG live score, match updates, full scorecard here The experienced Indian batter, who is expecting his first child with wife Athiya Shetty, has been granted special permission by the franchise to be with his family in Mumbai. Rahul's absence in the clash against his former team in Visakhapatnam has garnered significant attention. Despite missing the opening game, Rahul is expected to rejoin the squad for their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30. Delhi Capitals bought KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Delhi Capitals' star recruit KL Rahul missed the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to personal reasons at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.The experienced Indian batter, who is expecting his first child with wife Athiya Shetty, has been granted special permission by the franchise to be with his family in Mumbai. Rahul's absence in the clash against his former team in Visakhapatnam has garnered significant attention. Despite missing the opening game, Rahul is expected to rejoin the squad for their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30.Delhi Capitals bought KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rahul misses clash against former franchise LSG

KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals' marquee signing, was not the part of the playing 11 for their IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants. The batter, who previously captained LSG for three seasons, has been excused from the match due to personal reasons, as he and his wife Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child.

Rushing Back Home for Family