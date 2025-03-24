IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Playing 11, Axar and Pant's captaincy record

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 DC vs LSG: Vishakhapatnam pitch report and ACA-VDCA Stadium stats KL Rahul has made a significant move from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Delhi Capitals (DC), while Rishabh Pant has shifted from Delhi to Lucknow. This change is pivotal for both teams, particularly since Pant remains the captain of LSG, while Rahul doesn't even feature as vice-captain in his new role at DC. This sets the stage for an intriguing encounter when both teams face off at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 24 (Monday).

Both teams seem to be lacking in strong impact players, which could affect their overall performance. LSG's bowling attack looks weakened due to the absence of key pacers Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan, leaving them vulnerable. However, they do have a few key players who could turn the match, including Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller, all of whom are capable of making a significant impact.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals rely on the likes of Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs to anchor their batting at the top, but their lineup could be fragile if these two are dismissed early. With both Rahul and du Plessis regarded to approach the game in same pace, the batting could struggle when big hits would be the need the hour. However, Indian players like Abhishek Porel and Ashutosh Sharma could make a difference with their quick-fire innings. In terms of bowling, Delhi's Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar appear to have the upper hand over LSG's pace bowlers, including Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and Akash Singh.

Rishabh Pant's captaincy record in IPL

Matches: 43

Won: 24

Lost: 19

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 56

Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL

Matches: 17

Won: 10

Lost: 7

Win percentage: 58.82

DC Playing 11 vs LSG today:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, following a standout season, is set to open for Delhi Capitals alongside Faf du Plessis, who has been appointed vice-captain after being bought for Rs 2 crore. Abhishek Sharma will bat at No. 3, with Rahul at 4 and Tristan Stubbs at 5. Captain Axar Patel may bat at No. 6, and Sameer Rizvi or Ashutosh Sharma could finish at No. 7. Mitchell Starc will lead the bowling attack, supported by Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan. Kuldeep Yadav will handle spin duties, and Mohit Sharma or Karun Nair might be included as an impact player.

DC Playing 11 (probables): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma (Impact sub), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan (Impact sub)

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2025: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

LSG Playing 11 vs DC:

Mitchell Marsh, Australia's T20I captain, will open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) alongside South Africa’s T20I captain Aiden Markram in IPL 2025. Both are versatile, offering contributions with the ball. Rishabh Pant is expected to bat at No. 3, similar to his role in the T20 World Cup 2024. Nicholas Pooran, retained for Rs 21 crore, brings valuable experience to LSG. Ayush Badoni, David Miller, and Shahbaz Ahamad will strengthen the middle order. Shardul Thakur, replacing Mohsin Khan, will join Akash Deep and Akash Singh in the pace attack, while Ravi Bishnoi leads the spin department.

LSG Playing 11 (probables): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad (Impact sub), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep (Impact sub)