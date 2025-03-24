IPL 2025: Gujarat vs Punjab Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Check IPL 2025 Match 4: DC vs LSG live score, match updates, full scorecard here With a match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday to begin the season, captain Shreyas Iyer would rely on his leadership experience to try and improve the fortunes of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) habitual underachievers—Punjab Kings (PBKS). GT vs PBKS cricket match to begin at 7:30 PM in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25 (Tuesday).

Four years after leading Delhi Capitals to the IPL 2020 final, Iyer enjoyed great success with Kolkata Knight Riders, guiding them to the title last year. Now, he faces the challenge of ending Punjab’s 18-year wait for their maiden IPL championship.

Even after rebranding from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings, the team has failed to finish in the top five over the past four seasons, despite reaching the semi-finals in 2018 and the final once in 2014.

IPL 2025 coverage | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE But with Iyer at the helm, Punjab now have a captain with a proven track record. He will also reunite with coach Ricky Ponting at Punjab—a partnership that offers him the perfect opportunity for a fresh start.

Gujarat Titans, who won the title in 2022 and finished runners-up in 2023 under Hardik Pandya, slumped to an eighth-place finish in 2024. Shubman Gill, who took over as captain last season, endured a difficult campaign despite being India’s vice-captain in One Day Internationals.

However, both Gill and Iyer are coming into the tournament in excellent form, having played key roles in India’s Champions Trophy-winning campaign in Dubai earlier this month.

IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Mahipal Lomror, Shahrukh Khan , Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna.

Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

PBKS Impact Subs: Yash Thakur

GT vs PBKS head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

GT won: 3

PBKS won: 2

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav.

PBKS squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.

IPL 2025 match on March 24: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings live toss, GT vs PBKS telecast and Gujarat vs Punjab live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 25 (Tuesday) in IPL 2025?

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will clash in IPL 2025 on March 25 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the Gujarat vs Punjab IPL 2025 match?

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

When will the live toss for the GT vs PBKS take place?

The live toss for GT vs PBKS cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on March 22.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Gujarat vs Punjab IPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary

How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the GT vs PBKS match.