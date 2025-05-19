IPL 2025 LSG vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The crucial encounter will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow tonight.

With only three league matches left, the pressure is building on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Currently in seventh place on the points table with 10 points from 11 games, their chances of making the playoffs are slim. A defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would effectively end their qualification hopes. LSG has struggled with form recently, losing four of their last five matches.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first. Both skippers after the toss: Pat Cummins: We want to know what we are chasing. Never know what the wicket will do. We haven't played to our potential and want to reach that. A few injuries gives a few chances to the new guys. We have some unfinished business. The team has been great, but we haven't fired. Head is in his hotel room. Unadkat is on a personal reason. Taide and Harsh Dubey come in. Rishabh Pant: Don't mind doing any [bat or bowl]. We want to play one match at a time and give our 100%. No unwanted pressure, it is always there. The team has regrouped really well and they are in a good headspace. Will O'Rourke is making his IPL debut. LSG playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Will O'Rourke SRH playing 11: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

However, the break in the schedule may have given the team a chance to reflect and rework their strategies ahead of the crucial games ahead.

Adding to LSG’s woes, young pacer Mayank Yadav has been ruled out with an injury, and New Zealand's Will O’Rourke has been brought in as a replacement. To stay in contention for the playoffs, LSG must win all their remaining matches against SRH, Gujarat Titans (GT), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which would bring them to 16 points. However, their negative net run rate of -0.469 presents a challenge, and they will need favorable results from teams like Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI) for a shot at qualification.

LSG vs SRH broadcast details IPL 2025 LSG vs SRH broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?

The LSG vs SRH match is scheduled for Sunday, May 19, 2025.

What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?

The match will take place at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the toss take place for the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025 start?

The LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025 in India?

The LSG vs SRH match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the LSG vs SRH match live in India?

You can stream the LSG vs SRH match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.