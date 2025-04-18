Pakistan qualify for women's ODI World Cup with win over Thailand

Pakistan have secured their spot in the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup after defeating Thailand by 87 runs in the qualifier stage. With this win, Pakistan now sit at the top of the points table with eight points from four consecutive victories, ensuring qualification with a game to spare. Their dominant campaign places them ahead of Bangladesh, who remain in contention and will face Pakistan in their final group match.

ALSO READ: PSL 2025: Karachi vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details Scotland and West Indies are also still in the race for the second qualification spot. However, for either team to qualify, they not only need to beat Ireland and Thailand respectively by significant margins but also rely on a heavy Bangladesh loss to Pakistan to gain an edge through net run rate. Despite this, Bangladesh could still secure qualification even with a loss if their net run rate remains favorable.

Pakistan’s qualification marks their fifth consecutive appearance at a Women's ODI World Cup. The team had been on a five-match losing streak before the qualifiers but have now found momentum on home soil. Their resurgence has been led by captain Fatima Sana, who was instrumental in the latest win with an unbeaten 62 off 59 deliveries, rescuing a slow innings that stood at 119/4 after 40 overs. Sidra Amin also played a key role, scoring 80 runs as the pair added 97 runs in just as many balls to finish strongly.

Thailand showed early promise with disciplined bowling and could have had Sana out twice, but both dismissals were overturned due to no-balls. Their batting collapse, however, proved costly as they were dismissed for 118 in the 35th over. Fatima Sana also shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 39 runs, continuing her impressive form. Thailand will wrap up their campaign against the West Indies, who must win convincingly to stay in contention.