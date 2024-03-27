IPL 2024 today's match: SRH vs MI Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In today's match of Indian Premier League 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams are coming into the match with a defeat in their first match. While Heinrich Klaasen's heroics failed to notch up a win for Sunrisers, captain Hardik Pandya failed to win the game for Mumbai in their tournament openers.









With Marco Jansen leaking runs in heaps in the previous match, Hyderabad might bring in Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi in their Playing 11. Coming to team dynamics, both teams are expected not to make any changes in their Playing 11s for today's match. MI's Suryakumar Yadav is still get the fitness certificated from NCA while Wanindu Hasaranga is in consultation with doctors for the pain in the heel.With Marco Jansen leaking runs in heaps in the previous match, Hyderabad might bring in Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi in their Playing 11.

IPL 2024: SRH vs MI Playing 11

SRH Playing 11 probables: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Impact Player: Abhishek Sharma could be SRH's impact player if Hyderabad bowl first

MI Playing 11 probables: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chala, Jasprit Bumrah.



Impact player: Luke Wood could be Mumbai's impact player if Mumbai bat first

SRH vs MI head-to-head

Total matches played: 21

Mumbai Indians won: 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9

No result: 00

Squads

Mumbai Indians full squad





Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan, Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad

Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in Match 8 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the SRH vs MI live toss take place on Wednesday (March 27)?

In IPL 2024, SRH vs MI live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the SRH vs MI live match start on March 27?

The Hyderabad vs Mumbai live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and TaGTl among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will livestream the SRH vs MI IPL match in India for free.