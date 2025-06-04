Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Rajat will lead RCB for a long time, says Kohli during RCB's victory parade

Rajat will lead RCB for a long time, says Kohli during RCB's victory parade

RCB celebrated their long-awaited IPL title with a victory parade and heartfelt tributes in Bengaluru

Kohli, Jitesh and Rajat with IPL 2025 trophy

Kohli, Jitesh and Rajat with IPL 2025 trophy

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru witnessed a sea of red as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) marked their historic maiden IPL title win with a vibrant victory parade through the city. Thousands of jubilant fans packed the roads and stadium, turning out in full force to celebrate a triumph 18 years in the making. Amid the celebrations, RCB icon Virat Kohli passed the symbolic baton of leadership, declaring Rajat Patidar will continue to lead RCB for a long time just like he predicted before the start of the season. Kohli, emotional yet jubilant, hailed the RCB supporters as unparalleled in loyalty and passion, attributing the victory not just to the squad but to the city itself. As the trophy was unveiled before a roaring crowd, the evening turned into a heartfelt tribute to perseverance, belief, and a fanbase that never gave up. 
 

Kohli calls Bengaluru the “heart” of RCB’s success

Addressing the crowd during the grand celebrations, Virat Kohli delivered a powerful message that underscored the emotional weight of the title. He acknowledged that while his journey with RCB had spanned nearly two decades, the triumph belonged as much to the fans as it did to the team. “This is for every single one of you,” Kohli said, emphasising that Bengaluru’s unwavering support had sustained the franchise through years of heartbreak. Recalling captain Rajat Patidar’s words, he said it’s no longer just Ee Sala Cup Namde but truly Ee Sala Cup Namdu — our cup at last.
 

Patidar embraces the moment, eyes the future

Rajat Patidar, who led from the front in the 2025 campaign, echoed the sentiment of unity and purpose. He reflected on how the team was clear from day one: the mission was to lift the trophy. “This win is for the millions who believed in us over the years,” he said. His calm leadership and consistent performances were praised by Kohli, who predicted that Patidar would be at RCB’s helm “for a long time”.
 
The parade wasn’t just a celebration — it was a passing of the torch, a promise of continuity, and a salute to one of cricket’s most devoted fanbases.
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

