RCB crowned IPL 2025 champion after 6-run victory over PBKS in the final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli have finally got their hands on the IPL trophy as they beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the IPL 2025 final at the iconic and gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. An 18-year title drought comes to an end after what was a brilliant comeback by RCB, courtesy of their bowling attack.

Virat Kohli finally gets his hands on the coveted trophy, which was missing from his cabinet so far, as his loyalty to the franchise finally pays off tonight after all these years.

While openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh did give the Kings a good start tchasing 191, featuring the latter getting dropped on 9 by Romario Shepherd, it was Josh Hazlewood who finally got the breakthrough, dismissing Priyansh on 24.

While Prabhsimran also lost his wicket on 26, the big surprise came in the 10th over when PBKS' big hitter and skipper Shreyas Iyer was sent back for just 1 run, courtesy of a caught behind off Romario Shepherd's delivery. Josh Inglis did, however, keep things going with his 23-ball 39 but was then dismissed by Krunal Pandya. The onus was all on Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh to try and get their team to victory, but it wasn't to be, as Wadhera was picked up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 17th over when he was caught by Krunal Pandya, giving a big relief to fans as half the team was sent back to the pavilion.

Bhuvi went on to take another wicket in the same over as Stoinis was caught at third man after scoring a six off the previous ball, leaving Shashank as the only proper batter left in the chase. It was all RCB after that, as quick wickets saw the RCB bowlers restrict Punjab to just 184/7 in their 20 overs, clinching their maiden IPL title on the night by successfully defending the lowest total that has been defended on this ground this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya took 2 wickets each to their name followed by Yash, Josh and Romario with one wicket each in the winning cause.