Player replacements didn't actually affect us: GT pacer Ishant Sharma

ALSO READ: Will Dhoni play in IPL 2026? Here's what the legend said on his retirement The table-toppers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans, are playing on a whole different level this season, which has reflected in their results, as they are not only top contenders for a playoff place but also for winning their second IPL trophy. GT will face DC in their first returning fixture of IPL 2025 after a week-long suspension of the tournament. Before that match, one of the most experienced players of the team, Ishant Sharma, spoke to the media in the Star Sports press room on Saturday, where he talked about how the season going on hold affected the team and how he is keeping himself in top shape for the tournament. He also spoke about his relationship with coach Ashish Nehra and skipper Shubman Gill.

I try to share my experience with young players

Ishant Sharma, upon being asked what role he plays in the team apart from being one of the lead pacers, said that his relationship with both coach Ashish Nehra and skipper Shubman Gill is very strong. He mentioned that he tries to share his experience with younger talents on how to use their stock deliveries according to the situation in the match, as one cannot show all his cards in the very first over but instead has to bluff a little.

Change in training

Ishant, after being asked about his secret to maintaining a bowling pace of around 140 kmph after all these years, said that he has changed his training regime significantly compared to previous years to keep his body strain-free. He also said that he tries to keep things fresh by adding new stock deliveries to his arsenal to avoid becoming predictable for the batters.

Sudharsan and Kishore effect

Also Read

Ishant Sharma also praised the young members of his team, Sai Sudharsan and Sai Kishore. Talking about Sai Kishore, Ishant said that he is a smart player and knows he has to be at his best with whatever opportunity he gets. This is visible, as despite bowling fewer overs than other bowlers, he is still a contender for the IPL 2025 Purple Cap.

Ishant, while talking about Sai Sudharsan, said he is very confident about his skills and knows how to control the game. He is not a big hitter but can still play proper cricketing shots, which puts opposition bowlers under more pressure.

Not affected by break in IPL 2025

Talking about the brief break in IPL 2025, Ishant said that initially they were told the IPL wouldn't be happening anymore. But soon he was informed that players were travelling to Ahmedabad, where they had already started training even before the resumption of the tournament was announced.

Ishant also talked about player replacements currently going on in the league. He said that GT never had too many foreign players to begin with. Instead, their main strength was the core Indian bowling setup, which is still intact. So all the communication around player replacements has had little to no effect on GT’s dressing room.