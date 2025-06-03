Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Final: RCB off to a steady start in the final vs PBKS
RCB vs PBKS LIVE Score: Both RCB and PBKS will be looking to lift their maiden IPL trophy with a win tonight in Ahmedabad.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS live updates
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS live updates

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
8:06 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Chahal strikes

Over Summary: 1 W 1 2 1 0; RCB 61/2 after 7 overs; Rajat Patidar 2 (2), Virat Kohli 17 (13)
 
Yuzvendra Chahal, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack

Ball 6- Rajat keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Kohli takes a single to square leg
 
Ball 4- Kohli takes two runs to deep point
 
Ball 3- Rajat is off the strike with a single
 
Ball 2- Chahal strikes. Mayank tried to slog the ball but fails to get the elivation and is caught at backward square leg.
 
Ball 1- Kohli takes a single to long on

8:01 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Powerplay concludes

Over Summary: 0 1 2 4 2 0; RCB 55/1 after 6 overs; Mayank Agarwal 24 (17), Virat Kohli 13 (10)
 
Vijaykumar Vyshak, right-arm medium, comes into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Mayank jabs the ball to deep mid wicket for two runs. This is excellent start for RCB
 
Ball 4- Mayank goes to sweeper cover for four runs
 
Ball 3- Mayank takes two runs to square of of the wicket
 
Ball 2- Kohli flicks the ball to short fine leg for a single
 
Ball 1- Kohli plays the ball to mid off for no run

7:56 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 1 1 1 2 1; RCB 46/1 after 5 overs; Mayank Agarwal 16 (13), Virat Kohli 12 (8)
 
Azmatullah Omarzai, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

Ball 6- Kohli punches the ball to deep mid wicket for a single
 
Ball 5- Kohli takes two runs to covers
 
Ball 4-Mayank takes a single to point
 
Ball 3- Kohli plays the ball again with soft hands and takes a single to fine leg
 
Ball 2- Mayank takes a single to square leg
 
Ball 1- Kohli takes a single to covers

7:52 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 4 1 4 0 0 0; RCB 39/1 after 4 overs; Mayank Agarwal 14 (11), Virat Kohli 7 (4)
 
Kyle Jamieson continues the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Mayank is beaten by bounce now. No run
 
Ball 4- Mayank comes down the ground but fails to connect. No run
 
Ball 3- Mayank opens the face of the bat at the last moment and collects four runs to deep backward point
 
Ball 2- Kohli takes a single to point
 
Ball 1- Kohli nudges the ball to fine leg for four runs

7:48 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: RCB on attack mode

Over Summary: 2 0 1 1 WD 0 1; RCB 30/1 after 3 overs; Mayank Agarwal 10 (7), Virat Kohli 2 (2)
 
Arshdeep singh continues the attack

Ball 6- Mayank opens his arms and goes staright behind bowler's head for a six.
 
Ball 5- Mayank punches the ball to short mid wicket for no run

Ball 5- WIDE
 
Ball 4- Kohli opens the face of the bat and pushes the ball with soft hands to mid on for a single
 
Ball 3- Mayank cuts the ball to deep point for a single
 
Ball 2- Play and a miss for Mayank
 
Ball 1- Mayank lofts the ball to sweeper cover for two runs

7:42 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Kyle strikes in his first over

Over Summary: 1 4 0 W 0 1; RCB 19/1 after 2 overs; Mayank Agarwal 1 (2), Virat Kohli 1 (1)
 
Kyle Jamieson, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

Ball 6- Mayank keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Play and a miss for Mayank. No run
 
Ball 4- Salt goes in the air again and Shreyas makes no mistake to complete the catch. Dange man Salt is gone on 16.
 
Ball 3- Salt defends the ball for no run
 
Ball 2- Salt clubs the ball to long on for four runs
 
Ball 1- Kohli plays the ball to backward point for a single

7:36 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: First over done

Over Summary: WD 0 0 6 2 4 0; RCB 13/0 after 1 over; Phil Salt 12 (6), Virat Kohli 0 (0)
 
Arshdeep Singh to start the attack for PBKS
 
Ball 6- Arshdeep ends the over with a dot. 13 from the over
 
Ball 5- Salt goes fine again and collects four runs to fine leg
 
Ball 4- Salt flicks the ball to square leg for two run
 
Ball 3- Salt goes big. For a moment it felt like it will be a catch but ball lands behind boundary for a six.
 
Ball 2- Salt tries to cut the ball to point but again to fielder. No run
 
Ball 1- Salt crunches the ball to mid off but straight to fielder. No run

Ball 1- Arshdeep goes down the leg and starts the final with a wide
 

7:24 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Match underway

Players of both teams have made their way to the ground one last time this season as the final match of IPL 2025 is now underway. 

7:16 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Impact subs of both teams

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma.
  • Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar

7:08 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: PBKS playing 11

PBKS Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

7:08 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: RCB playing 11

RCB Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: PBKS win the toss

PBKS win the toss opt to bowl first.

6:58 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Toss underway

Patidar and Iyer have made their way to the ground as the toss for IPL 2025 final match is now underway. 

6:51 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Clsoing ceremony ends

The closing ceremony of IPL 2025 dedicated to Indian Armed forces has now concluded. Time to switch focus towrads the final match now.

6:45 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Toss timing

The toss for the IPL 2025 final match betweeen RCB and PBKS is scheduled for 7 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now.
First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

