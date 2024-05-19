Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss delayed due to rain
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss delayed due to rain

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, RR vs KKR: The toss has been delayed due to rain in Guwahati

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
RR vs KKR LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2024
RR vs KKR LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
In today's second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. This is the second home for the Royals apart from Jaipur. 
Being the last league game, Rajasthan who have 16 points to their name, would know beforehand if they need to win it to finish in the top two or even without winning they would be able to get to the top two. The result of the first match of today between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will decide if RR must win to finish in the top two. 
If SRH wins the first game, then nothing but a win would see Rajasthan finish in top two and have two shots at making it to the final. 
IPL 2024: RR vs KKR Playing 11 prediction
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
[Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Donovan Ferreira]
KKR Playing 11 probables: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact sub: Vaibhav Arora/Suyash Sharma
RR vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Royals' captain Sanju Samson and Knight Riders' skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of RR vs KKR match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs KKR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Live streaming
RR vs KKR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
8:16 PM

RR vs KKR | What has been the record of the Barsapara Stadium in IPL?


Barsapara Cricket Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 3
Matches won batting first 2
Matches won batting second 1
Average first innings total 180
Runs per over 8.58
Runs per wicket 26.82
Highest total recorded 199/4 by RR vs DC in 2023
Lowest total recorded 142/9 by DC vs RR in 2023

8:11 PM

RR vs KKR | Guwahati Live Weather Updates: Covers are getting peeled off on either side

 
The latest update from Guwahati is that the covers are being peeled off from the sides and it will take at least half an hour to settle things up properly but only if the intensity of the rain keeps going down like it is currently. 

 
 

8:05 PM

RR vs KKR | Guwahati Live Weather Updates: West Indian meeting at the ground

 
Since it is running, the only thing that the people can enjoy here is the players being at the sidelines of the ground, which has the entire stands covered with a roof and hence, the players of the West Indies on both sides are enjoying a chat together. 
 

8:01 PM

RR vs KKR | What effect will this game have on the points table?

 
After Sunriserds Hyderbad have now won their match against the Punjab Kings, it becomes a must-win encounter for the Rajasthan Royals. The Royals, who have lost four matches on the trot, needed to win today to finish in the top two. If the match gets washed out, it will be Hyderabad and Kolkata in the top two. 
 

7:52 PM

RR vs KKR | Guwahati Live Weather Updates: Entire ground covered

 
The entire ground has been covered at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati as the rain is not going away anytime soon and this would dampen Rajasthan Royals' chances. 
 

7:50 PM

RR vs KKR | Head-to-head between the two teams

 
In head-to-head battle, nothing separates the two teams as both Rajasthan and Kolkata have won 14 matches each while one match between them was abandoned.
 
Total matches played: 29
Rajasthan Royals won: 14
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 14
No result: 0
Abandoned: 1
 

7:48 PM

RR vs KKR | Guwahati Live Weather Updates: Additional covers being asked for

 
Additional covers are being reinforced at the ground as the rain has got heavier here 

7:43 PM

RR vs KKR | Guwahati Live Weather Updates

 
The toss in Guwahati has been delayed in Guwahati as the rain gods refused to relent. It has been raining since 6:30 pm IST here. 
 

7:42 PM

Welcome to the live blog of RR vs KKR

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in the Indian Premier League 2024. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
First Published: May 19 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

