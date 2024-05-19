RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss delayed due to rain

In today's second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. This is the second home for the Royals apart from Jaipur.

Being the last league game, Rajasthan who have 16 points to their name, would know beforehand if they need to win it to finish in the top two or even without winning they would be able to get to the top two. The result of the first match of today between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will decide if RR must win to finish in the top two.

If SRH wins the first game, then nothing but a win would see Rajasthan finish in top two and have two shots at making it to the final.

IPL 2024: RR vs KKR Playing 11 prediction

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

[Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Donovan Ferreira]

KKR Playing 11 probables: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact sub: Vaibhav Arora/Suyash Sharma

RR vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Royals' captain Sanju Samson and Knight Riders' skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of RR vs KKR match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs KKR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Live streaming

RR vs KKR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

