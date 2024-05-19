Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024 points table: SRH, RR, KKR rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Virat Kohli has the orange cap and Harshal Patel has the purple cap for the season. Rajasthan and Hyderabad would be looking to finish in the top two

IPL 2024 key stats

IPL 2024 key stats

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 4:19 PM IST
Four teams will be fighting on the last day of the league stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday, May 19. While Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already qualified for the playoffs and and await their final standings, the Punjab Kings are eliminated. They are fighting to move up from the ninth position to the eighth. A win against the SRH could push the Kings to the eighth position ahead of the Gujarat Titans. 

Also Read: IPL 2024 Playoffs teams, schedule, venues, live streaming & telecast

Elsewhere, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after a thrilling win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), finished in the fourth position of the IPL 2024 points table and thereby made it to the playoffs. CSK missed out on making it to their 13th playoffs in 15 years, just by a whisker. They finished fifth and were followed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the sixth position and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the seventh. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mumbai Indians, for the second time in their history, will finish at the bottom of the IPL points table. 

IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 9 3 1 19 1.428
2 Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 0 16 0.273
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 7 5 1 15 0.406
4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 7 7 0 14 0.459
5 Chennai Super Kings 14 7 7 0 14 0.392
6 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
7 Lucknow Super Giants 14 7 7 0 14 -0.667
8 Gujarat Titans 14 5 7 2 12 -1.063
9 Punjab Kings 13 5 8 0 10 -0.347
10 Mumbai Indians 14 4 10 0 8 -0.318

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

IPL 2024 orange cap holder

RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 708 runs in 14 matches. Nobody is even close to him when it comes to the number of runs in the top-five list. 

IPL 2024 highest run-getters
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 14 14 3 708 113* 64.36 455 155.6 1 5 59 37
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 14 14 3 583 108* 53 413 141.16 1 4 58 18
3 Travis Head
SRH		 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31
4 Riyan Parag
RR		 13 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 38 31
5 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16

IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Harshal Patel, who will be playing his last game in the IPL 2024 today against the SRH, has the purple cap. Varun Chakaravrthy and Yuzvendra Chala are the only two bowlers in the top five who could challenge Harshal for the top position now.

IPL 2024 highest wicket-takers
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 13 13 45 428 22 15/03/24 19.45 9.51 12.27 0 0
2 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05/24 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1
3 Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		 12 12 44 367 18 16/03/24 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0
4 Tushar Deshpande
CSK		 13 13 48 424 17 27/04/24 24.94 8.83 16.94 1 0
5 Yuzvendra Chahal
RR		 13 13 50 469 17 11/03/24 27.58 9.38 17.64 0 0

Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League IPL Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon