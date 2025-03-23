SRH to RCB: Check full list of highest team totals in IPL history here

Talks of a 300-run innings in a 20-over game have long circulated among cricket enthusiasts. And in the second match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), the milestone came within touching distance—courtesy of none other than Sunrisers Hyderabad. Check IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE
Pat Cummins' side had recorded the highest team total in IPL 2024 after scoring 287 for 3 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who previously held the record with 263 for 5.
On March 23, 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad bettered their previous second highest team total of 277 for 3 (against Mumbai Indians) by posting 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
|Highest Team Scores in indian T20 League (2008-2025)
|Rank
|Team
|Total Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Year
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|286/6
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|2025
|2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|287/3
|20
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2024
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|277/3
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|2024
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|272/7
|20
|Delhi Capitals
|2024
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|266/7
|20
|Delhi Capitals
|2024
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|263/5
|20
|Pune Warriors
|2013
|7
|Punjab Kings
|262/2
|18.4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2024
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|262/7
|20
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2024
|9
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|261/6
|20
|Punjab Kings
|2024
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|257/4
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|2024
|11
|Lucknow Super Giants
|257/5
|20
|Punjab Kings
|2023
|TOP-5 HIGHEST RUN CHASES IN IPL
|Target
|Team and final score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|262
|Punjab Kings 262/2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|2024
|224
|Rajasthan Royals 226/6
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sharjah
|2020
|224
|Rajasthan Royals 224/8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|2024
|219
|Mumbai Indians 219/6
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi
|2021
|215
|Rajasthan Royals 217/7
|Deccan Chargers
|Hyderabad
|2008