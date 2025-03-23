Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH to RCB: Check full list of highest team totals in IPL history here

SRH to RCB: Check full list of highest team totals in IPL history here

Sunrisers Hyderabad bettered their previous second-highest team total of 277 for 3 (against Mumbai Indians) by posting 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals

Ishan Kishan slams century as Sunrisers Hyderabad post second highest team total in Indian Premier League history. Photo: Sportzpics
Ishan Kishan slams century as Sunrisers Hyderabad post second highest team total in Indian Premier League history. Photo: Sportzpics
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 6:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Talks of a 300-run innings in a 20-over game have long circulated among cricket enthusiasts. And in the second match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), the milestone came within touching distance—courtesy of none other than Sunrisers Hyderabad.    Check IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE
 
Pat Cummins' side had recorded the highest team total in IPL 2024 after scoring 287 for 3 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who previously held the record with 263 for 5.
 
On March 23, 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad bettered their previous second highest team total of 277 for 3 (against Mumbai Indians) by posting 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 
Highest Team Scores in indian T20 League (2008-2025)
Rank Team Total Score Overs Opposition Year
1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 286/6 20 Rajasthan Royals 2025
2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 287/3 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2024
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 277/3 20 Mumbai Indians 2024
4 Kolkata Knight Riders 272/7 20 Delhi Capitals 2024
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 266/7 20 Delhi Capitals 2024
6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 263/5 20 Pune Warriors 2013
7 Punjab Kings 262/2 18.4 Kolkata Knight Riders 2024
8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 262/7 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2024
9 Kolkata Knight Riders 261/6 20 Punjab Kings 2024
10 Delhi Capitals 257/4 20 Mumbai Indians 2024
11 Lucknow Super Giants 257/5 20 Punjab Kings 2023
 
TOP-5 HIGHEST RUN CHASES IN IPL
Target Team and final score Opposition Venue Year
262 Punjab Kings 262/2 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2024
224 Rajasthan Royals 226/6 Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 2020
224 Rajasthan Royals 224/8 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2024
219 Mumbai Indians 219/6 Chennai Super Kings Delhi 2021
215 Rajasthan Royals 217/7 Deccan Chargers Hyderabad 2008
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan scores 1st IPL hundred on SRH debut against RR

Premium

IPL sum insured drops significantly due to steep rise in premiums

KKR skipper Rahane backs team, says 'no need to panic' after loss to RCB

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs RR cricket match live?

IPL 2025 SRH vs RR: Hyderabad Pitch report, Rajiv Gandhi stadium key stats

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story