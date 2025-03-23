SRH to RCB: Check full list of highest team totals in IPL history here

Check IPL 2025 Match 3: CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE Check IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE Talks of a 300-run innings in a 20-over game have long circulated among cricket enthusiasts. And in the second match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), the milestone came within touching distance—courtesy of none other than Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins' side had recorded the highest team total in IPL 2024 after scoring 287 for 3 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who previously held the record with 263 for 5.

Highest Team Scores in indian T20 League (2008-2025) Rank Team Total Score Overs Opposition Year 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 286/6 20 Rajasthan Royals 2025 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 287/3 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2024 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 277/3 20 Mumbai Indians 2024 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 272/7 20 Delhi Capitals 2024 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 266/7 20 Delhi Capitals 2024 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 263/5 20 Pune Warriors 2013 7 Punjab Kings 262/2 18.4 Kolkata Knight Riders 2024 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 262/7 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2024 9 Kolkata Knight Riders 261/6 20 Punjab Kings 2024 10 Delhi Capitals 257/4 20 Mumbai Indians 2024 11 Lucknow Super Giants 257/5 20 Punjab Kings 2023 On March 23, 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad bettered their previous second highest team total of 277 for 3 (against Mumbai Indians) by posting 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.