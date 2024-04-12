Jaiswal to KL Rahul: Top 12 batters who scored fastest fifty in IPL history

The power-hitters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have enthralled the fans with their six-hitting abilities. While two bouncers in an over did manage to tame the six-hitting prowess of batters in the first week of IPL 2024, as the tournament progresses, the batters are once again scoring runs in heaps.

While Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Sunil Narine have been steamrolling the bowlers, Yashasvi Jaiswal still holds the record for the fastest half-century in IPL history. Jaiswal created the record against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 when he reached the milestone in just 13 deliveries.





Batters who scored fastest fifty in Indian Premier League history Players name Balls Against Year Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 13 KKR 2023 KL Rahul (KXIP) 14 DC 2018 Pat Cummins (KKR) 14 MI 2022 Sunil Narine (KKR) 15 RCB 2017 Yusuf Pathan (KKR) 15 SRH 2014 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 15 RCB 2023 Suresh Raina 16 KXIP (now PBKS) 2014 Ishan Kishan (MI) 16 SRH 2021 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 16 MI 2014 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 17 RCB 2024 Chris Gayle (RCB) 17 Pune Warriors 2013 Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) 17 Delhi Daredevils 2009 Jaiswal is followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul, who scored fifty in 14 balls while representing Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in IPL 2018.





ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah: Top 5 bowling performances in Indian Premier League history



Who scored the fastest fifty for Mumbai Indians (MI)?

MI opener Ishan Kishan holds the record for the fastest fifty, when he reached the landmark off just 16 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021.

Suryakumar Yadav came close to break Kishan's record on April 11 when he struck the fifty in just 17 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).



Fastest fifty for Mumbai Indians in IPL Players name Balls Against Year Ishan Kishan 16 SRH 2021 Suryakumar Yadav 17 RCB 2024 Hardik Pandya 17 KKR 2019 Kieron Pollard 17 KKR 2016 Ishan Kishan 17 KKR 2018 Kieron Pollard 17 CSK 2021



Players who scored fastest fifties for Sunrisers Hyderabad



Abhishek Sharma holds the record of fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He created the record for Hyderabad when he reached the milestone in just 16 balls against Mumbai Indians. In the same match, Australian batter Travis Head broke David Warner's nine-year record of fastest fifty but Abhishek etched his name in record books few miniutes later.



FASTEST FIFTY BY SRH BATTER Player name Balls Against Year Abhishek Sharma 16 MI 2024 Travis Head 18 MI 2024 David Warner 20 CSK 2015 David Warner 20 KKR 2017 Moises Henriques 20 RCB 2015 David Warner 21 RCB 2016



ALSO READ: IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers Abhishek Sharma holds the record of fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He created the record for Hyderabad when he reached the milestone in just 16 balls against Mumbai Indians. In the same match, Australian batter Travis Head broke David Warner's nine-year record of fastest fifty but Abhishek etched his name in record books few miniutes later.

Fastest fifty in T20 International cricket