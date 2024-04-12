Jaiswal to KL Rahul: Top 12 batters who scored fastest fifty in IPL history

The power-hitters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have enthralled the fans with their six-hitting abilities. While two bouncers in an over did manage to tame the six-hitting prowess of batters in the first week of IPL 2024, as the tournament progresses, the batters are once again scoring runs in heaps.
While Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Sunil Narine have been steamrolling the bowlers, Yashasvi Jaiswal still holds the record for the fastest half-century in IPL history. Jaiswal created the record against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 when he reached the milestone in just 13 deliveries.
Jaiswal is followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul, who scored fifty in 14 balls while representing Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in IPL 2018.
|Batters who scored fastest fifty in Indian Premier League history
|Players name
|Balls
|Against
|Year
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
|13
|KKR
|2023
|KL Rahul (KXIP)
|14
|DC
|2018
|Pat Cummins (KKR)
|14
|MI
|2022
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|15
|RCB
|2017
|Yusuf Pathan (KKR)
|15
|SRH
|2014
|Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
|15
|RCB
|2023
|Suresh Raina
|16
|KXIP (now PBKS)
|2014
|Ishan Kishan (MI)
|16
|SRH
|2021
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|16
|MI
|2014
|Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
|17
|RCB
|2024
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|17
|Pune Warriors
|2013
|Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers)
|17
|Delhi Daredevils
|2009
Who scored the fastest fifty for Mumbai Indians (MI)?
MI opener Ishan Kishan holds the record for the fastest fifty, when he reached the landmark off just 16 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021.
Suryakumar Yadav came close to break Kishan's record on April 11 when he struck the fifty in just 17 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
|Fastest fifty for Mumbai Indians in IPL
|Players name
|Balls
|Against
|Year
|Ishan Kishan
|16
|SRH
|2021
|Suryakumar Yadav
|17
|RCB
|2024
|Hardik Pandya
|17
|KKR
|2019
|Kieron Pollard
|17
|KKR
|2016
|Ishan Kishan
|17
|KKR
|2018
|Kieron Pollard
|17
|CSK
|2021
Abhishek Sharma holds the record of fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He created the record for Hyderabad when he reached the milestone in just 16 balls against Mumbai Indians. In the same match, Australian batter Travis Head broke David Warner's nine-year record of fastest fifty but Abhishek etched his name in record books few miniutes later.
|FASTEST FIFTY BY SRH BATTER
|Player name
|Balls
|Against
|Year
|Abhishek Sharma
|16
|MI
|2024
|Travis Head
|18
|MI
|2024
|David Warner
|20
|CSK
|2015
|David Warner
|20
|KKR
|2017
|Moises Henriques
|20
|RCB
|2015
|David Warner
|21
|RCB
|2016
Fastest fifty in T20 International cricket
|Fastest fifty in T20 International
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|9
|Nepal v Mongolia
|Hangzhou
|27/09/2023
|Yuvraj Singh
|12
|India v England
|Durban
|19/09/2007
|Mirza Ahsan
|13
|Austria v Luxembourg
|Ilfov County
|31/08/2019
|C Munro
|14
|New Zealand v Sri Lanka
|Auckland
|10/01/2016
|R Satheesan
|14
|Romania v Serbia
|Sofia
|26/06/2021
|Faisal Khan
|15
|Saudi Arabia v Kuwait
|Al Amerat
|24/01/2019
|Quinton de Kock
|15
|South Africa v West Indies
|Centurion
|26/03/2023
|Babar Hayat
|15
|Hong Kong v UAE
|Mulpani
|25/10/2023
|SD Hope
|16
|Bangladesh v West Indies
|Sylhet
|17/12/2018
|M Akayezu
|16
|Rwanda v Ghana
|Rwanda
|18/08/2021