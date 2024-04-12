Business Standard
Jaiswal to KL Rahul: Top 12 batters who scored fastest fifty in IPL history

Jaiswal is followed by KL Rahul, who scored fifty in 14 balls while representing Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in IPL 2018. Pat Cummins to scored fifty in just 14 balls

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

(L-R) Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: Sportzpics

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 5:40 PM IST
The power-hitters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have enthralled the fans with their six-hitting abilities. While two bouncers in an over did manage to tame the six-hitting prowess of batters in the first week of IPL 2024, as the tournament progresses, the batters are once again scoring runs in heaps. 

While Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Sunil Narine have been steamrolling the bowlers, Yashasvi Jaiswal still holds the record for the fastest half-century in IPL history. Jaiswal created the record against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 when he reached the milestone in just 13 deliveries. 
Jaiswal is followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul, who scored fifty in 14 balls while representing Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in IPL 2018. 

Batters who scored fastest fifty in Indian Premier League history
Players name Balls Against Year
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 13 KKR 2023
KL Rahul (KXIP) 14 DC 2018
Pat Cummins (KKR) 14 MI 2022
Sunil Narine (KKR) 15 RCB 2017
Yusuf Pathan (KKR) 15 SRH 2014
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 15 RCB 2023
Suresh Raina 16 KXIP (now PBKS) 2014
Ishan Kishan (MI) 16 SRH 2021
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 16 MI 2014
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 17 RCB 2024
Chris Gayle (RCB) 17 Pune Warriors 2013
Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) 17 Delhi Daredevils 2009




Who scored the fastest fifty for Mumbai Indians (MI)?

MI opener Ishan Kishan holds the record for the fastest fifty, when he reached the landmark off just 16 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021. 

Suryakumar Yadav came close to break Kishan's record on April 11 when he struck the fifty in just 17 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). 

Fastest fifty for Mumbai Indians in IPL
Players name Balls Against Year
Ishan Kishan 16 SRH 2021
Suryakumar Yadav 17 RCB 2024
Hardik Pandya 17 KKR 2019
Kieron Pollard 17 KKR 2016
Ishan Kishan 17 KKR 2018
Kieron Pollard 17 CSK 2021

Players who scored fastest fifties for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma holds the record of fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He created the record for Hyderabad when he reached the milestone in just 16 balls against Mumbai Indians. In the same match, Australian batter Travis Head broke David Warner's nine-year record of fastest fifty but Abhishek etched his name in record books few miniutes later.

FASTEST FIFTY BY SRH BATTER
Player name Balls Against Year
Abhishek Sharma 16 MI 2024
Travis Head 18 MI 2024
David Warner 20 CSK 2015
David Warner 20 KKR 2017
Moises Henriques 20 RCB 2015
David Warner 21 RCB 2016


Fastest fifty in T20 International cricket

Fastest fifty in T20 International
Player Balls Match Venue Date
Dipendra Singh Airee 9 Nepal v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/2023
Yuvraj Singh 12 India v England Durban 19/09/2007
Mirza Ahsan 13 Austria v Luxembourg Ilfov County 31/08/2019
C Munro 14 New Zealand v Sri Lanka Auckland 10/01/2016
R Satheesan 14 Romania v Serbia Sofia 26/06/2021
Faisal Khan 15 Saudi Arabia v Kuwait Al Amerat 24/01/2019
Quinton de Kock 15 South Africa v West Indies Centurion 26/03/2023
Babar Hayat 15 Hong Kong v UAE Mulpani 25/10/2023
SD Hope 16 Bangladesh v West Indies Sylhet 17/12/2018
M Akayezu 16 Rwanda v Ghana Rwanda 18/08/2021

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

