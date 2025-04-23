Teen spin sensation Aryaman Varma crowned Wisden cricketer of 2025

Aryaman Varma, an 18-year-old leg-spinner from England, has been honored with the prestigious Wisden Schools Cricketer of the Year award for 2025. The Eton College captain achieved a remarkable feat during the 2024 season by taking 51 wickets, a record-breaking performance that has not been seen for several decades at the school .​

Varma's exceptional bowling skills were evident in key matches throughout the season. In the opening Cowdrey Cup fixture against Charterhouse, he delivered a match-winning performance by taking five wickets, including the crucial scalp of their captain, which restricted Charterhouse to 246 runs and set the stage for Eton's victory. Additionally, during 'T20 week,' Varma showcased his all-round abilities by leading Eton to three consecutive wins, culminating in a hat-trick against the Free Foresters. His contributions were instrumental in Eton winning the Silk Trophy for the second consecutive year.

Beyond his school achievements, Varma has been associated with the Delhi Capitals as a net bowler for the past three years. He also holds a contract with the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, where he has been mentored by Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav . Varma aspires to represent England in all formats of the game and aims to bowl against his childhood hero, Virat Kohli.​

Reflecting on his journey, Varma expressed his gratitude for the support from his family, especially his mother, Ekta Varma, and his elder brother, Arnav Varma, who was a promising fast bowler before an injury ended his career. Varma credits his brother's early influence as a significant factor in his own cricketing aspirations.​

Looking ahead, Varma is set to compete in the Grade 1 Premier competition in Brisbane, Australia, and remains a strong contender for the 2025 Wisden Schools Cricketer of the Year award. His dedication and performances continue to inspire the cricketing community