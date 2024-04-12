Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: KL Rahul wins toss and elects to bat first
LiveNew Update

LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: KL Rahul wins toss and elects to bat first

IPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE, LSG vs DC TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
LSG vs DC live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to extend their three-match winning streak when KL Rahul's men will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Meanwhile, Delhi have to bring their campaign back on track as they are languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. The major worry for Delhi being their bowling, which has leaked runs in heaps in the death overs. Check IPL 2024 key stats here
IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Playing 11 prediction
LSG Playing 11 probables:  KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, M Siddharth.
[Impact sub: Mohsin Khan]
DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar/Sumit Kumar.
[Impact Sub: Jake Fraser McGurk]
LSG vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of LSG vs DC match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs DC live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Live streaming
LSG vs DC live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the LSG vs DC IPL 2024 live score and match updates here

Key Events

7:03 PM

LSG vs DC PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Two changes in Delhi's XI

7:03 PM

LSG vs DC PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: One change in Lucknow's XI

7:01 PM

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC TOSS LIVE UPDATES - Delhi bowling first

6:59 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE UPDATES: LSG vs DC PITCH REPORT

6:50 PM

Lucknow pitch report for LSG vs DC match

6:47 PM

LSG vs DC head-to-head in Lucknow

6:40 PM

LSG vs DC Head to head in IPL history

6:34 PM

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Playing 11 prediction

6:19 PM

Mayank Yadav not available for today's match

6:12 PM

To five highest individual score in IPL 2024

5:59 PM

Who scored most runs in IPL 2024 so far?

5:49 PM

Lucknow Super Giants' squad for today's match

5:40 PM

Delhi Capitals' squad for today's match

5:29 PM

Devdutt Padikkal's form, only concern for Lucknow Super Giants

5:17 PM

Bowling, the biggest concern for Delhi Capitals today

5:13 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

7:03 PM

LSG vs DC PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Two changes in Delhi's XI

Delhi have made two changes in their Playing 11. Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav returns to DC's Playing 11.

7:03 PM

LSG vs DC PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: One change in Lucknow's XI

Arshad Khan replaces Mayank Yadav in Lucknow Super Giants' Playing 11.

7:01 PM

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC TOSS LIVE UPDATES - Delhi bowling first

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul wins the toss and elects to bat first

6:59 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE UPDATES: LSG vs DC PITCH REPORT

Here's what Swann said about today's boundaries length:


"We are in the land of the Super Giants, one thing we have got here is a giant boundary - 73 meters on one side and that's lot bigger than normal, 80 meters in the corner/pockets, other side is 66 meters. As a bowler you will be so happy to see such an expansive field."

Here's what Gavaskar said about today's boundaries length:

"This ground has some of the longest boundaries and that's what you want to see with the kind of power that the batters exhume nowadays. As a spinner I don't think you would like this pitch as there's lot more grass on this surface."

"Grass being left on the pitches now to ensure they don't crumble and also because India have discovered so many new fast bowlers. All of them are making the ball fly. Every team are encouraging the groundsman to put a little more grass. The ball will come on to the bat nicely and if you are a good player, you can make use of the pace and bang the ball around. We can see lot more runs despite the big boundaries"

6:50 PM

Lucknow pitch report for LSG vs DC match

The Lucknow pitch in the first two games showed that the wicket would change in every game and there is no set pattern. While both teams nearly reached 200 in the first game involving LSG and Punjab Kings, the Lucknow side was able to defend even 163 and win by a big margin against Gujarat Titans in the second game. 
 

6:47 PM

LSG vs DC head-to-head in Lucknow

 

Matches played: 1
Delhi Capitals: 0
Lucknow Super Giants: 1

6:40 PM

LSG vs DC Head to head in IPL history

  • Total matches played: 3
  • Delhi Capitals won: 0
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 3
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0
 

6:34 PM

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables:  KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, M Siddharth.

[Impact sub: Mohsin Khan]


DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar/Sumit Kumar.

6:19 PM

Mayank Yadav not available for today's match

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav is unlikely to play the next two games for Lucknow Super Giants as he continues his recovery from tightness in his hip, said head coach Justin Langer here on Thursday.

LSG face Delhi Capitals here on Friday before travelling to Kolkata for the away game on April 14.

Langer and Co. is hoping that Mayank regains full fitness before the home game against Chennai Super Kings on April 19.

"That's the plan (to have Mayank fit for the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 19). We want him to play every game if possible," Langer said on the eve of the game against DC.

"But he'll be working towards it; he's working very hard every day to be ready for whatever our next game is. He won't play tomorrow, it's unlikely... with the very short turnaround, it's unlikely that he plays these two games. But he's certainly working towards playing whenever he possibly can."

Mayank, who became an overnight sensation by consistently bowling at 150kmph plus on his IPL debut, had gone off the field after bowling just one over against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

6:12 PM

To five highest individual score in IPL 2024

To five highest score in IPL 2024
Position Batter Runs Balls Sr Vs 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 113 72 156.94 Rajasthan Royals 12 4
2 Jos Buttler 100 58 172.41 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 4
3 Shubman Gill 89 48 185.42 Punjab Kings 6 4
4 Sunil Narine 85 39 217.95 Delhi Capitals 7 7
5 Riyan Parag 84 45 186.67 Delhi Capitals 7 6

5:59 PM

Who scored most runs in IPL 2024 so far?

Batters with most runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 6 6 319 79.75 141.78 29 12
2 Riyan Parag 5 5 261 87 158.18 17 17
3 Shubman Gill 6 6 255 51 151.79 19 9
4 Sanju Samson 5 5 246 82 157.69 24 10
5 Sai Sudharsan 6 6 226 37.67 127.68 23 3
6 Heinrich Klaasen 5 5 186 62 193.75 7 17
7 Nicholas Pooran 4 4 178 178 169.52 8 15
8 Abhishek Sharma 5 5 177 35.4 208.24 14 16
9 Shivam Dube 4 5 176 44 160 10 13
10 Tristan Stubbs 5 5 174 58 193.33 9 14

5:49 PM

Lucknow Super Giants' squad for today's match

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd Arshad Khan.

5:40 PM

Delhi Capitals' squad for today's match

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope.

5:29 PM

Devdutt Padikkal's form, only concern for Lucknow Super Giants

LSG, who sit on the third spot on the points table, seem to have all their bases covered even though rookie pacer Mayank Yadav, who bowls thunderbolts in excess of 150 kmph, is likely to miss the match because of an abdominal niggle.
 
The 21-year-old bowled just one over against Gujarat Titans before walking off the field, complaining of soreness last week.
 
In Yadav's absence, another rookie pacer, Yash Thakur starred with a five-wicket haul against GT. He will have the company of Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi among others.
 
LSG boasts of a strong opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul. The South African has scored two half-centuries but the captain is yet to convert his starts into something meaningful.
 
The flamboyant Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational form, adding meat to LSG's total at the fag end of the innings.
 
The major concern for the Lucknow outfit, however, remains Devdutt Padikkal who is yet to reach double digits.

5:17 PM

Bowling, the biggest concern for Delhi Capitals today

Delhi's bowling unit will have to punch above its weight against an in-form Lucknow, who will start as overwhelming favourites in today's match.

Delhi Capitals are looking like an outfit bereft of a Plan B as it became apparent in their 106-run hammering by Kolkata Knight Riders. The latest loss to a struggling Mumbai Indians has left them languishing at the bottom of the points table with the worst net run rate of -1.370.
 
The primary worry is the composition of the Indian pace attack, which just lacks spunk.

5:13 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of LSG vs DC match today at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. LSG are high on confidence after winning their previous three matches, while Delhi need to resurrect their bowling performance at the earliest.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsDelhi Capitals

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News