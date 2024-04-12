LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: KL Rahul wins toss and elects to bat first

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to extend their three-match winning streak when KL Rahul's men will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Meanwhile, Delhi have to bring their campaign back on track as they are languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. The major worry for Delhi being their bowling, which has leaked runs in heaps in the death overs. Check IPL 2024 key stats here

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, M Siddharth.

[Impact sub: Mohsin Khan]

DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar/Sumit Kumar.

[Impact Sub: Jake Fraser McGurk]

LSG vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of LSG vs DC match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs DC live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Live streaming

LSG vs DC live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

