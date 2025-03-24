Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Top 10 highest successful run chases in Indian Premier League history

Top 10 highest successful run chases in Indian Premier League history

Punjab Kings holds the record of the highest run chase after chasing 262 against KKR in IPL 2024

IPL 2025 opening ceremony
IPL 2025 opening ceremony (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi Capitals, with the help of Ashutosh Sharma’s fiery half-century on Sunday in Vizag, recorded their personal highest successful run chase as they chased down the 210-run target set by LSG with three balls and one wicket to spare in their IPL 2025 campaign opener.
 
Notably, DC were almost out of the game after losing their fifth wicket on just 65 runs, but Ashutosh, along with Tristan Stubbs (34) and Viraj Nigam (39), took DC over the line to win the match by the barest of margins.
 
Before this, DC’s highest successful run chase in the IPL was against Gujarat Lions in 2017, when they chased down a 209-run target. This is also the ninth highest successful run chase in IPL history.   
Punjab Kings’ 262-run chase still holds the top spot, and interestingly, Ashutosh Sharma was a key contributor in that win as well for the Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2024.
 
Highest successful run chases in IPL history
 
Rank Team Runs Target Against Date
1 KXI 262/2 262 KKR 26-Apr-24
2 RR 226/6 224 KXI 27-Sep-20
3 RR 224/8 224 KKR 16-Apr-24
4 MI 219/6 219 CSK 01-May-21
5 RR 217/7 215 DEC 24-Apr-08
6 SRH 217/6 215 RR 07-May-23
7 MI 216/4 215 KXI 03-May-23
8 SRH 215/6 215 KXI 19-May-24
9 DC 211/9 210 LSG 24-Mar-24
10 DC 214/3 209 GL 04-May-17
 

Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Playing 11, Axar and Pant's captaincy record

IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs LSG cricket match live?

IPL 2025 controversy: Harbhajan faces backlash for racist remarks on Archer

IPL 2025: Ball tampering controversy - here's what happened in CSK-MI match

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super Giants

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story