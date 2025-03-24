Top 10 highest successful run chases in Indian Premier League history

Delhi Capitals, with the help of Ashutosh Sharma’s fiery half-century on Sunday in Vizag, recorded their personal highest successful run chase as they chased down the 210-run target set by LSG with three balls and one wicket to spare in their IPL 2025 campaign opener.

Notably, DC were almost out of the game after losing their fifth wicket on just 65 runs, but Ashutosh, along with Tristan Stubbs (34) and Viraj Nigam (39), took DC over the line to win the match by the barest of margins.

Punjab Kings’ 262-run chase still holds the top spot, and interestingly, Ashutosh Sharma was a key contributor in that win as well for the Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2024. Before this, DC’s highest successful run chase in the IPL was against Gujarat Lions in 2017, when they chased down a 209-run target. This is also the ninth highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Highest successful run chases in IPL history

Rank Team Runs Target Against Date 1 KXI 262/2 262 KKR 26-Apr-24 2 RR 226/6 224 KXI 27-Sep-20 3 RR 224/8 224 KKR 16-Apr-24 4 MI 219/6 219 CSK 01-May-21 5 RR 217/7 215 DEC 24-Apr-08 6 SRH 217/6 215 RR 07-May-23 7 MI 216/4 215 KXI 03-May-23 8 SRH 215/6 215 KXI 19-May-24 9 DC 211/9 210 LSG 24-Mar-24 10 DC 214/3 209 GL 04-May-17

Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here