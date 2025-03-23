IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

With their leaders switching teams and rosters undergoing significant changes, both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) —now led by new captains—will be keen to launch their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaigns with a solid performance when they meet on Monday (March 24).

For the second consecutive year, the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium will host two home matches for Delhi Capitals.

Check IPL 2025 Match 3: CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE Pant, who had played his entire IPL career with Delhi Capitals and also captained the side, departed from the franchise before last year’s mega auction and was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for a record sum of Rs 27 crore.

Although his salary will keep the Indian wicketkeeper-batter in the spotlight throughout the season, it also gives Pant an opportunity to reassert himself in the white-ball formats, especially as he was not part of the recent Champions Trophy.

Conversely, KL Rahul—who captained Lucknow Super Giants for two seasons since their IPL debut—has moved to Delhi Capitals. While he will not lead the side, he is expected to play a crucial role as a key batting pillar, with Indian all-rounder Axar Patel now taking over the captaincy.

Similar to Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals had several options for captaincy, including Faf du Plessis and Rahul. However, they opted for Axar Patel, whose career trajectory has been on the rise.

IPL 2025: DC vs LSG playing 11

DC playing 11 (probables): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (capt), Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi/Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Mukesh Kumar

LSG playing 11 (probables): Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Prince Yadav

DC vs LSG head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

Delhi Capitals won: 2

Lucknow Super Giants won: 3

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

DC squad: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

LSG squad: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.

IPL 2025 match on March 24: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants live toss, DC vs LSG telecast and Delhi vs Lucknow live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 24 (Monday) in IPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in IPL 2025 on March 24.

What is the venue of the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Visakhapatnam Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the live toss for the DC vs LSG take place?

The live toss for DC vs LSG cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary

How to watch the live streaming of today’s DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the DC vs LSG match.

IPL 2025 coverage | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE

