RR vs GT highlights: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts historic chase in Jaipur

His stunning knock came against IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans, who had set a target of 210 for Rajasthan Royals to win

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals' newest batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history on Monday when became the youngest batter ever to score an IPL century at the age of 14 years and 32 days here.

Suryavanshi brought up his whirlwind ton off only 35 balls with a whopping 11 sixes and seven fours, recording the second fastest century in the history of IPL. He was finally out for 101 off 37 balls.

His stunning knock came against IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans, who had set a target of 210 for Rajasthan Royals to win.

The record of fastest century in IPL belongs to former West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who had brought up his triple figure mark in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in April 2013.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

