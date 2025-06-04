RCB victory parade in Bengaluru: When and where to join the IPL 2025 party

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to celebrate their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title win with a grand victory parade in Bengaluru. The celebration comes after RCB clinched the IPL 2025 trophy on Tuesday, June 3, by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The six-run win ended RCB’s 18-year wait for their maiden IPL title.
To share this historic moment with their fan base, RCB announced that a victory parade will take place on Wednesday, June 4, starting at 3:30 pm IST. The parade will begin from Vidhana Soudha and conclude at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team’s home ground in Bengaluru.
A sea of fans is also expected to turn out in red to celebrate the team’s unforgettable achievement.
“RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru. This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today the crown is yours," RCB wrote in their announcement on X.
???? RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru ‼️ This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????.???? More details soon… pic.twitter.com/fMWuCGkVWX— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 4, 2025
When is the RCB victory parade 2025?
- Date and time: June 4, 2025, at 3.30 pm IST
- Route: From Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Where to watch the RCB victory parade on TV?
Catch the live telecast of RCB’s victory parade on the Star Sports Network.
How to watch the RCB victory parade online?
Live streaming will also be available on JioHotStar, so fans across the country can join the celebration.
Virat Kohli on RCB’s historic win
RCB’s star batter, Virat Kohli, emotional after the win, also promised a memorable celebration for fans in the city.
“It’s going to be something special. The city is waiting. My god. I’m thinking about them. Imagine what the fans must be feeling now, poor ones. Someone sent me a video – the entire city is filled with fireworks. The whole city. It’s very special. I can’t express my feelings. I have to experience it,” said Virat Kohli in a post-match interview with the broadcaster.